ProCo Sound Connects HD-SDI Cable to Broadcasters at NAB 2017

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 13, 2017– ProCo Sound, an RHC Audio brand, will feature its HD-SDI Cable at NAB 2017 (Booth C1150). The ProCo HD-SDI Cable is a 100 percent sweep tested, low loss coax cable designed for professional broadcasters that need a high-performance and reliable SDI connection.

The ProCo HD-SDI cable is a low-cost solution built for connecting equipment and video distribution gear with standard size BNC inputs. The addition of the ProCo HD-SDI cable can help meet the demands of today’s facility migration trends towards Serial Digital Video and HDTC standards.

“Cabling is often one of the most relied upon products by broadcasters and needs to be considered just as vital to an eco-system as the cameras,” says Darius Seabaugh, vice president of marketing for RHC Audio. “If you cannot reliably transfer the data that your gear is capturing, the entire ecosystem falls apart. Our ProCo HD-SDI cables feature premium materials that allow broadcasters to not have to think twice about the reliability of this product.”

The ProCo HD-SDI cable features a bare copper conductor, gas injected foam HDPE insulation, a Duofoil® tinned copper braided shield and durable PVC jacket. It measures in at 19 AWG and has an electrical resistance of up to 75Ω.

For more information about ProCo Sound, please visit: www.procosound.com.

About RHC Audio

RHC Audio, located in Jackson, Missouri, is one of the world’s largest manufacturers and suppliers of audio, video, home theater, data and telecommunications interfacing products. Comprising RapcoHorizon, ProCo, RAT, RoadHog and StageMASTER, each RHC Audio brand has developed a reputation in many industries for reliability, and superior sound performance. Used worldwide by concert touring sound companies, video and sound contractors, recording studios, system integrators, audiophiles and musicians, the company’s products provide optimal flexibility and premium performance. RHC Audio also has a state-of-the-art Custom Shop to modify existing products or build new devices to meet any need.