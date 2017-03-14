StreamGuys to Launch SaaS Service for Live Podcasting and Video Stream Repurposing at 2017 NAB Show

BAYSIDE, CALIFORNIA,March14, 2017–StreamGuys, a pioneering content delivery network and streaming media provider,will launch powerful new video features in its cloud-basedSGrecast live stream repurposing platform at the 2017 NAB Show, taking place April 24-27 in Las Vegas. Bringing SGrecast’s audio podcast recording capabilities to the video domain, the new extensions enable broadcasters and video professionals to easily and automatically transform their live, linear video streams into podcasts and side channels for additionalrevenue-expanding distribution opportunities.

SGrecast’s new live podcasting and video repurposing abilities are ideal for any content creator or provider who produces live video streams, from TV broadcasters, sports leagues and news organizations to online video personalities and houses of worship. In addition to attracting video-centric customers, SGrecast is appealing to radio broadcasters expanding their offerings with video. Co-exhibiting with technology partner ENCO in booth N2024, StreamGuys will showcase the expanded SGrecast as part of its comprehensive software-as-a-service (SaaS) streaming platform, and within demonstrations of the seamless integration between StreamGuys’ and ENCO’s solutionsacross TV and radio.

“Whether sporting events, daily talk shows or worship services, today’s audiences expect more options for live podcasting and programming, and SGrecast enables quick repurposing of valuable material for any streaming video or audio producer,” said Eduardo Martinez, Director of Technology, StreamGuys. “Our new video support is also ideal for expanding the reach of radio broadcasters who are augmenting their programming with multi-camera live video experiences through solutions such as ENCO’s Visual Radio platform.”

Able to ingest a wide variety of streaming protocols and codecs, SGrecast uses StreamGuys’ high-quality transcoding technology to automatically convert audio to the formats and bit rates appropriate for use in live syndication. Using SGrecast’s new recording mechanism, audio streams are recorded in their native formats. On the video side, SGrecast also provides transcoding technology for live syndication, and is capable of recording live RTMP, RTSP and HLS streams for conversion to mp4 files.A full suite of scheduling tools enable fully-unattended operation, while integrated publishing to RSS feeds, automated delivery and compatibility with popular syndication services streamline distribution.

Specific to audio, SGrecast allows users to quickly and effortlessly turn linearprogramming into on-demand content.For example, SGrecast records live streams into podcasts and makes them available for download, distribution or rebroadcast within minutes. Enhanced rebroadcasting tools – also newly available for audio streams–enable users to specify when and where content will be automatically replayed, while new social media integration enables instant sharing of recorded content on social networks including Facebook, Twitter and more. These on-demand and rebroadcasting tools will be incorporated into the video application in the future.

“By fully automating stream archiving and repurposing, SGrecast enables media organizations to maximize their monetization opportunities across more delivery channels while freeing staff from repetitive, manual processes – thus enabling them to spend their time on more valuable tasks,” said Martinez. “Plus, as a cloud-based service, SGrecast eliminates the headaches and costs of purchasing and maintaining on-premises hardware, while letting customers leverage StreamGuys’ renowned reliability and best-in-class service.”

SGrecast’s new video capabilities are supplemented by recent enhancements to StreamGuys’ HTML5SGplayermultimedia player, which now offers a grid-based thumbnail display of on-demand assets for viewers to select, and StreamGuys’ podcast hosting service, which automatically delivers podcasts to subscribers and streamlines publishing and syndication.

SGrecast and SGplayer are just two elements of StreamGuys’ end-to-end SaaS platform for producing, managing, monetizing and delivering streaming media and podcasts. The company��s robust, cloud-based content distribution infrastructure reliably delivers high-quality live and on-demand streaming experiences around the globe, while dynamic advertising insertion enables revenue expansion and optimization. Additional tools including the SGreports log processing service, SGalerts monitoring software and SGmon audience measurement tool provide users with powerful insights and analytics.

