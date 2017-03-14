Wisycom Set to Debut MAT244 Programmable RF Combiner at NAB 2017

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 14, 2017 - Wisycom, designer and builder of the most sophisticated RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production, will be introducing its brand new MAT244 Programmable RF Combiner at this year's NAB Show (Booth C865). This new solution is a four-channel version of the company's popular MAT288, further expanding its customer base to reach those users that do not require the higher number of areas controlled, while also providing a more cost-efficient solution. Also on display will be the MPR50-IEM and other well-known Wisycom equipment.

"We are excited to present the MAT244 for the first time in Vegas," says Massimo Polo, Sales & Marketing Director, Wisycom. "We pride ourselves on offering a range of products to suit all our customer's needs, from amateurs to professionals. This new RF combiner features Wisycom's infamous wideband technology in a condensed package. Ideally suited for smaller productions and broadcasts, the MAT244 is a great addition to any engineer's workflow."

With four available area controls, the MAT244 is designed to combine RF from four separate locations on the fly thanks to a matrix of solid-state switches. It operates on a wide bandwidth from 150-840MHz and can be managed remotely via Ethernet. Each input sports programmable attenuators and antenna boosters can be supplied on every input independently. The MAT244 features unrivaled reliability and runs on a redundant power supply (AC/DC). This combiner provides excellent flexibility and gives users the freedom to deploy his/her own wireless audio infrastructure. The device can be controlled remotely via software, which gives its user an unparalleled freedom of movement.

Also on display will be Wisycom's MPR50-IEM, designed for professional in-ear monitoring applications, including broadcasts and live shows. The MPR50-IEM features an easy-to-navigate user interface with popular components requested by established Wisycom users. The main addition to the MPR50 is the ENS compander, which significantly increases the quality of audio transmission during the transfer of complex data, including high-dynamic audio inputs.

Other devices on display at the company's booth will be its well-known product line favored by well-known industry professionals. This includes Wisycom's line of fiber, wireless microphone and radio frequency distribution systems, wireless intercom systems and popular accessories, such as antennas, microphones and adapters.

