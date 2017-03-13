AES Berlin Convention Hotel Accommodations and Preliminary Program Information Now Online for 142nd International Convention

New York, NY, March 13, 2017 — The Audio Engineering Society has opened online hotel accommodation reservations for the largest European pro audio event of the year – the 142nd AES International Convention, which marks its return to Berlin, Germany, Saturday, May 20 – Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at the Hotel Maritim Berlin. The AES Berlin convention will once again draw professionals and students from around the world and will host an all-star Technical Program and more, co-chaired by Sascha Spors (Professor at the University of Rostock and Chair, AES North German Section) and Nadja Wallaszkovits (Chief Audio Engineer, Phonogrammarchiv, Austrian Academy of Sciences, and formerly AES VP, Central Europe Region).

The AES motto “Listen, Learn, Connect” will take tangible form at AES Berlin. “Knowing our committee members, I set my expectations high,” shares AES Executive Director Bob Moses. “But the reality of the program coming together has easily topped the bar. Our AES Berlin Convention in 2014 saw a bit of a reboot of the series, which we’ve built upon in subsequent events in Warsaw and Paris. Coming back to Berlin has been in our plans all along, and feels like something of a homecoming. With the quality of the content, the growth in the exhibition and all that Berlin itself has to offer, this will be an event that audio professionals won’t want to miss. You can book a room and get a taste of the program content now, just ahead of Convention registration opening and of the posting of full program details, including presenters and schedule.”

With one of the largest numbers of papers and engineering briefs accepted of any recent AES convention, the work of over 120 researchers will be showcased. Topics range from 3D Recording and Reproduction and IEMs and Hearing Protection to Bluetooth and Digital Filter Design. Workshops bring panels of experts together to discuss a range of provocative and practical topics, such as Wind Noise in Microphones, Mixing and Mastering for Streaming, Music Production for Film, Expert Transfer Techniques and Microphones—Can You Hear the Specs? Tutorials provide a varied horizon of presentations on important audio fundamentals, for young people and seasoned professionals alike, on 3D and Binaural Listening, Audio Forensics and Sound Design, to name but a few.

Berlin continues to be a hub of technology and industry, with a vital and rich history in audio innovation, serving as an important marketplace for our business partners and sponsors to engage with pro audio customers. The Convention’s Technical Tour program takes advantage of Berlin’s audio heritage with a slate of off-site explorations divided into Studio, Developer/Manufacturer, Electronic Music/EDM and Culture/Venue Tracks.

A preliminary list of titles for AES Berlin Papers Sessions, Workshops, Tutorials, Technical Tours, and Student Development Events can be found at http://www.aes.org/events/142/program/.

Hotel and Venue Information: http://www.aes.org/events/142/attendees/hotel/

