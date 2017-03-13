Canare Emphasizes Growth and Commitment at NAB 2017

TOTOWA, NEW JERSEY, MARCH 13, 2017 — Canare, a world leader in developing, manufacturing, and providing audio and video cables, connectors, patchbays and SMPTE fiber-optic products, will reinforce its commitment to the North and Latin American broadcast markets at the 2017 NAB Show (Booth C7234). Following Canare Corporation of America’s recent personnel and customer service expansion, NAB provides the ideal venue for the company to showcase its latest line of fiber and 12G solutions, including the company’s flagship cables and panels.

As a top cable provider for the Japanese market, Canare’s global customer base continues to grow. To accommodate its rising install base in the U.S., Canare Corporation of America has recently increased its salesforce and added customer support services to cover three U.S. time zones – Eastern, Central and Pacific.

“As a trusted supplier of complete solutions for the television broadcast industry and the professional A/V market, Canare is committed to the broadcasting community of professionals,” said Shadath Shahid, engineering manager at Canare. “Canare’s commitment to its five-point promise ensures that we deliver the right solution at the right time to our customers, coupled with the necessary support to provide broadcasts that are transmitted flawlessly.”

Canare is steadfast in cabling innovation by developing new, universal products that support emerging technologies with unmatched features for applications in broadcast facilities, stadiums, mobile truck productions, universities and for an array of niche markets. The Canare line includes audio, video, data and customized panel products that are available individually or as part of larger cabling assemblies, providing a cabling or connector solution for nearly every need. This includes, but is not limited to:

·Fiber-optic: Canare’s SMPTE cables address the need to carry HD signals from today’s uncompressed high-definition cameras. Fiber optic cable-based distribution has many advantages, such as long distance transmission, low latency and noise free, transmission.

·Triaxial: Canare offers a range of cables, and camera and panel connectors designed to connect a camera and a camera control unit. Various venues, including many sports facilities, rely heavily on triax cable for visiting broadcasters to connect into the house system.

·Patchbays: At the heart of the video jack is an independently-developed rotary switch that has been specially designed for use with high frequency signals. It features dual-contact construction for improved contact stability.

·HFO Connector Panels: Canare’s range of completely customizable panels can be created to exact customer specifications in terms of the number and types of inputs and outputs as well as indoor and outdoor use, catering to both in-studio and mobile applications. The pre-terminated HFO camera connector, panel with built-in splice enclosure box provides easy and quick installation between HD camera systems and a terminal panel or rack. By combining the unit and frame, the HFO camera connector panel enables a variety of layouts depending on the system design.

Canare is a world leader in developing, manufacturing, and providing audio and video cables, connectors, patchbays and fiber-optic products for the television broadcast industry and the professional A/V market. Broadcast engineers, sound technicians, A/V facility integrators, design consultants and many leading OEM's rely on Canare's product, proven reliability and top notch customer service.