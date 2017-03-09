Michael Ledwich, SVP of the Decentrix Analytics Group, to Present at BEITC During 2017 NAB Show

DENVER -- March 7, 2017 -- Michael Ledwich, senior vice president of the analytics group at Decentrix, will present the paper "Using Digital Delivery Metrics to Enhance Linear Content Value" at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 27, at the Broadcast Engineering and Information Technology Conference (BEITC), part of the 2017 NAB Show's Technology Series of programs.

Presenting during the BEITC Big Data Workflow sessions, Ledwich will describe the viewing metrics that can be gathered from the digital delivery of content and how they can be used to increase the value of linear delivery. He also will explain how valuable viewer metrics are derived from logs of individual consumer content interactions on digital platforms, and go on to outline ways those viewer metrics can be applied to linear delivery to increase inventory valuations and enhance advertising revenues.

BEITC is designed for broadcast engineers and technicians, media technology managers, contract engineers, broadcast equipment manufacturers, distributors, engineering consultants, and R&D engineers. The conference will take place from April 22-27 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas.

Information about Decentrix and the company's technology is available at www.decentrix.com.

About Decentrix (www.decentrix.com)

Decentrix offers complete business analytics solutions that enhance the revenue opportunities of media, entertainment, telecommunications, and advertising companies. Decentrix enterprise solutions expose critical data within the cross-media operational systems used by these businesses and deliver insights that yield maximized inventory pricing, enhanced audience values, and optimized campaigns across all properties and platforms. Founded by technologists with decades of experience in media business systems, Decentrix provides powerful solutions -- on premise, in the cloud, and as a hybrid platform -- that industry-leading companies trust daily in making critical business decisions. More information is available at www.decentrix.com.

