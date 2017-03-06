Apantac to Debut 9 Input Multiviewer openGear Card at NAB 2017

Apantac, provider of cost-effective multiviewers, video walls, extenders, and signal processing solutions is debuting a nine input Multiviewer card for the openGear platform at NAB 2017, booth N6406.

The OG-Mi-9 is a nine input multiviewer card designed for the openGear frame and Dashboard software. Three versions of the card are available:

-OG-Mi-9Accepts 9 video inputs and displays one SDI output

-OG-Mi-9+Accepts 9 video inputs and displays one SDI or HDMI output

-OG-Mi-9#Accepts 9 video inputs and displays two independent outputs as either SDI or HDMI

This model has the capability of duplicating any of the incoming sources up to nine times and any input can be displayed on either of the two outputs.

All three models auto-detect incoming 3G, HD and SD SDI video signals and provide SDI Level A and B support. The cards also support GPI and TSL tally to indicate the status of video signals.

In addition, a seven-input companion upgrade card is available to expand the nine input OG-Mi-9# model into a 16x2 (16 input, 2 output) Multiviewer. This is a first of its kind for the openGear platform.

The base model of the OG-Mi-9 openGear cards starts at $1,095 and based on customer and market feedback is the most advanced and affordable multiviewer card available.

Each video window displayed can be sized differently and placed freely on the output display offering visual monitoring flexibility for the user. Also included are advanced on-screen graphic display tools such as: UMD, OMD, audio meters, standalone labels, analog and digital clocks, counters / count-down timers.

The Apantac openGear portfolio includes 18 other openGear cards and together with the new OG-Mi-9 nine input multiviewer cards, users can create multiple system configurations for signal processing. Apantac’s openGear solutions are ideal for OB vans, compact flight cases and other traveling production AV equipment.

Control and configuration of the OG-Mi-9 nine input multiviewer and all of Apantac’s openGear solutions are configured with Apantac’s JDirector software and openGear Dashboard software.

For users who are not ready to invest in a full openGear frame, Apantac is offering a standalone case for the OG-Mi-9 card, three of which can fit in a 1RU tray.

www.apantac.com