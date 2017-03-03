Industry Sponsors Show Support for The Recording Academy® Producers & Engineers Wing® Tenth Annual GRAMMY Week® Event Honoring Jack White and Music's Creative Technical Wizards

Premier and Supporting Sponsors Contribute to Successful Gala





Santa Monica, Calif. — The Recording Academy® Producers & Engineers Wing® 10th annual celebration was held Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at The Village Studios in West Los Angeles, reprising once again what has become a highly anticipated event that marks the official start of GRAMMY Week®. Representatives from a large range of top manufacturers, services and organizations pledged their support for the event and were in attendance to honor individuals who strive for audio excellence and, as described by Recording Academy President/CEO Neil Portnow who have "championed creative freedom" throughout their career. The event is focused on the irreplaceable contributions made by recording, mixing and mastering engineers and record producers whose technical expertise and creative brilliance earn these professionals working behind the glass GRAMMY Awards and nominations of their own. The signature event also featured the presentation of The Recording Academy President's Merit Award to multi-GRAMMY-winning producer Jack White, whose creative portfolio includes his own genre-changing records with the White Stripes, Dead Weather and Raconteurs, as well as his solo ventures and collaborations with Loretta Lynn and dozens of other artists. White received the award to the applause of hundreds of P&E Wing members and guests.

Premier Sponsors included HARMAN® Professional brands AKG®, dbx®, JBL® Professional and Lexicon®; Iron Mountain Entertainment Services; ELS Studio® Premium Audio - Powered by Panasonic; and TIDAL HiFi. Supporting Sponsors included DTS; Music Marketing; Shure; Gibson Brands; Avid Technology, Inc.; Massdrop; Shinola; Audeze; BMI; G-Technology; Lurssen Mastering; The Recording Connection Audio Institute; SoundExchange; Solid State Logic; Waves Audio; Apogee Electronics; AFM & SAG-AFTRA Intellectual Property Rights Distribution Fund; Arthur J. Gallagher Risk Management; Audio-Technica; iZotope; Ocean Way Audio; Burl Audio; Joe D’Ambrosio Management; Prism Sound and Sound Stage Studios.

"Our annual GRAMMY Week event has been a highlight in the P&E Wing's yearly itinerary for a decade now, and it wouldn't be possible without the support of our sponsors," stated Maureen Droney, The Recording Academy Managing Director, P&E Wing and Recording Technology. "The event provides our community with the acknowledgement it so deserves, and it is an honor that the top brands in the industry continue to support this event and this community of professionals."

Personnel from several of the sponsors also weighed in on the evening's festivities:

Greg Parkin, Director of Digital Solutions for Iron Mountain Entertainment Services, remarked, "Iron Mountain Entertainment Services supports both the P&E Wing and the GRAMMY Museum Foundation year round. The P&E Wing membership represents the backbone of the music industry and we are proud to be a Premier Sponsor of this event. Our valued relationship with the Wing helps us contribute to ongoing advocacy toward best practices in asset preservation and asset rights management. This year's event at The Village Studios was particularly special, marking the event's tenth anniversary and honoring Jack White; one of the greatest advocates we have for musical heritage. We look forward to the rest of 2017 and next year's GRAMMY Week event."

Karam Kaul, Director of Marketing and Product Development for HARMAN Professional, stated, "HARMAN Professional and its brands are year-round supporters of the P&E Wing, and the Wing's endeavors are closely aligned with the values of the HARMAN organization. We were glad to participate in this event, which lauds the accomplishments of the talented producers and engineers helping push music forward. We look forward to more great events throughout the year."

GRAMMY Week culminated with the Annual GRAMMY Awards® on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, airing live on the CBS Television Network.

