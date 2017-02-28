Bexel Introduces Clarity 800 Camera for Live Production

BURBANK, Calif. -- Feb. 28, 2017 -- Bexel Global Broadcast Solutions, a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services, has unveiled the Bexel Clarity 800 camera, the world's first miniature, high-frame-rate (HFR) point-of view camera for live production. Building on its unrivaled experience in live broadcast, Bexel developed the standard-setting Clarity 800 camera system to meet sports and event producers' increasing demand for high-quality, real-time HFR video.

"Our own experiences supporting customers' demanding production requirements -- from the court to the ice -- revealed there was a strong market demand for a high-speed camera with real-time processing," said Edd Bonner, vice president of engineering and operations, Bexel. "We also identified growing demand for HFR, and a complete gap in the market for a POV camera with real-time processing optimized for live sports. The Clarity 800 will be a real game-changer for our industry, allowing for HFR to be easily used in any application."

The Clarity 800-HD offers HFR in HD up to 8x (480 fps), and the Clarity 800-4K with 4K (UHD) up to 2x (120 fps) is soon to follow, delivering complete camera functionality in a form factor not much larger than the footprint of a business card at only 4.7 inches high, 2.56 inches wide, and 1 inch thick. The camera uses a 4K 7mp Micro 4/3-inch CMOS imager and 1080p HD signal processing for remarkable images.

The Clarity 800 easily integrates into a live event ecosystem, operating as a broadcast camera system with real-time processing via fiber optics and integration with industry-standard video servers. Key features include a full-function camera remote control panel (RCP) for paint control of the camera and a positive-lock lens mount with lens control of focus, iris, and zoom motors.

The Clarity 800 is the first model in Bexel's new family of cameras targeting the POV market. Future camera models for both HD and 4K (UHD), using the same system design, will be introduced later in 2017.

"A robust and affordable camera of this size and with these features is highly desirable in the environments in which we operate," said Tom Dickinson, chief technology officer, Bexel. "HFR for HD video will continue to expand, and broadcasters need to be ahead of viewer demand for the latest formats. As a longtime and successful provider to the broadcast industry, Bexel understands what it takes to produce the highest-possible picture and sound quality. This ingenuity is the driver behind the Clarity 800."

The Clarity 800 camera is available for rent exclusively through Bexel and Camera Corps, which has an expansive global footprint spanning the Americas and Europe. More information about the Clarity 800 and other Bexel products and services is available at http://bexel.com/clarity-camera/.

