SyncBac PRO Delivers Significant Cost Savings For 'The Island With Bear Grylls'

WORCESTER, U.K. -- Feb. 15, 2017 -- Timecode Systems has revealed postproduction time on the current series of "The Island With Bear Grylls" was reduced massively by using the SyncBac PRO to timecode-sync all GoPro HERO4 cameras. This is expected to result in significant cost savings in media management and postproduction.

The show, now in its fourth series, features a cast of ordinary British people attempting to survive on a remote, uninhabited Pacific Island. Left completely alone, the show is recorded entirely by the castaways themselves. A handful of the islanders are trained camera operators, but a large volume of content is captured via GoPro cameras attached to the contestants. Synchronising huge volumes of GoPro footage has historically added significant time and costs to the edit process for earlier series of "The Island."

"It previously took a phenomenally long time for us to sync GoPro media without timecode; using SyncBac PROs has reduced this to seconds per clip," said Toby Robertson, technical operations manager, Princess Productions. "Using the SyncBac PRO to embed timecode into the GoPro camera media has completely streamlined our workflow. It's saved us a huge amount of time, and by extension, money, and we wouldn't hesitate to use them again. Now that we know this solution just works out of the box, we plan on implementing it on other shows that we edit such as 'Hunted'."

Using timecode to synchronise footage at the point of shooting offers massive benefits, especially for production teams working on tight budgets or operating with short turnaround times.

"Deciding to create a series that was completely self-shot by contestants is an example of the groundbreaking approach this production team takes to creating unique, exciting, and engaging television," said Paul Scurrell, CEO of Timecode Systems Limited. "Filming using GoPros puts the audience for 'The Island' right where they want to be -- in the middle of the action, peeking over a castaway's shoulder. We're thrilled to be able to provide a workflow solution that not only supports their ambitious vision for the show, but also allows them to achieve cost savings along the way."

# # #

About Timecode Systems

Timecode Systems Limited designs and manufactures timecode hardware and software products that offer a reliable and user-friendly way to generate, sync, and share accurate timecode and metadata wirelessly over long-range RF and Wi-Fi. Whether a production includes one camera in a studio, multiple cameras, or a whole army of wearables or minicams on location, Timecode Systems products work together to offer television and film professionals a cohesive wireless workflow solution for syncing video and audio, sharing metadata, and remotely controlling devices via the free, multiplatform :LINK Hub app.

More information about Timecode Systems Ltd. can be found at www.timecodesystems.com and www.syncbac.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/TimecodeSystems/Timecode-Systems_The-Island.jpeg

Photo Caption: SyncBac PRO on "The Island With Bear Grylls." Photography by Daniel Gonzalez.

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=See how @TimecodeSystems SyncBac PRO saved money on the production of 'The Island with Bear Grylls' - https://goo.gl/H0dSTO

Follow Timecode Systems:

https://www.facebook.com/TimecodeSystems

https://www.linkedin.com/company/1849166

https://twitter.com/TimecodeSystems

https://vimeo.com/timecodesystems

Follow SyncBac:

https://www.facebook.com/SyncBac

https://twitter.com/SyncBacPro

https://vimeo.com/syncbac

https://www.instagram.com/syncbac/