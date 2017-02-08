Clear-Com Launches Dante Intercom Card at ISE 2017

Clear-Com® has announced that it will launch a Dante™ interface card for the Eclipse-HX matrix (E-Dante64-HX) at ISE 2017. The card, which is compatible with Eclipse HX-Omega, Median, and Delta matrix systems, supports Dante and is AES67 compatible, allowing users to transport up to 64 channels of high quality audio to multiple Dante-enabled devices using standard Ethernet network infrastructure.



The E-Dante64-HX Interface Card provides Eclipse HX with 16, 32 or 64 channels of low latency, high quality AoIP interconnection. It supports all standard sample frequencies for professional use, including a 96kHz/32-channel option. Other features include:



•channel quantity, health and sample rate indicators

•primary and secondary RJ-45 or fiber connections

•port label data exchange to intercom panel keys

•up to 64 ports per card; maximum of 7 cards per frame

•supports 3rd party AES67 interfaces



The card delivers high audio quality interfacing for Eclipse-HX, and may be used to route IFB feeds to/from a mixing console to provide instruction to on-air talent. If necessary, the card can be readily used in the broadcast chain offering a high quality and low latency transport.



The E-Dante64-card also brings clear benefits to various live performance settings where Dante devices are widely used. Whether at a corporate event, concert tour, or house of worship for instance, the A1 or A2 on Clear-Com’s FreeSpeak II wireless intercom beltpack can monitor or check any performer’s audio directly from the beltpack using the scroll assignment feature, eliminating the need of another audio engineer to perform this check. Once the audio performance is confirmed, then he/she can immediately inform all parties over the intercom. This ability is unique to the Clear-Com system due to the E-Dante64-card connection between Clear-Com’s Eclipse HX system and the FOH mixing console on the Dante network.



“As IP protocols and workflows continue to gain momentum, interoperability is key to ensuring all elements can talk to each other”, said Stephen Sandford, Product Manager, Clear-Com. “The Eclipse-HX Dante card is a significant development that enables dependable connection and high audio quality for any event.”



“Clear-Com is recognized for high quality communications products serving the broadcast, corporate, healthcare, government, and live sound markets. We are excited to have Clear-Com join the large number of manufacturers integrating Dante into their products,” stated John Rechsteiner, vice president of global sales and support at Audinate. “Dante now has over 350 licensed manufacturers with over 1,000 different Dante-enabled products now commercially available, so Clear-Com customers will be able to use Dante throughout their entire workflow.”



The E-Dante64-HX Interface Card will be available for demonstration, alongside a range of Clear-Com’s industry-leading communication solutions, on Stand 7-K180 at ISE 2017, which takes place at the RAI, Amsterdam from February 7-10, 2017. The E-Dante64-HX Interface Card is scheduled to ship at the end of January 2017.



