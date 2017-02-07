Cobalt Digital at the 2017 NAB Show

2017 NAB Show Preview

Cobalt Digital

Booth N3308

NEW FAST-Stream System

At the 2017 NAB Show, Cobalt will introduce a new system that combines FAST (frame-accurate SCTE 104 trigger) insertion with enhanced HLS SCTE 35 streaming on a single platform. Built for both openGear(R) frames and Cobalt BBG-1100 Series stand-alone units, the FAST-Stream system is a comprehensive solution for providing HLS streams with frame-accurate boundary points complete with the SCTE 35 metadata contained in the associated manifest file. Applications range from on-the-fly C3 VOD contribution to embedded DRM for distributing protected content.

NEW 9223-A8 H.264 3G/HD/SD-SDI/CVBS Video and Eight-Channel Audio Encoder

The 2017 NAB Show will be the stage for Cobalt's new 9223-A8 H.264 3G/HD/SD-SDI/CVBS video and eight-channel audio encoder for both openGear(R) and Cobalt BBG-1100 Series stand-alone form factors. The enhanced audio encoding capacity supports four audio PIDs up to four stereo or eight mono channels. This capability makes the 9223-A8 product a cost-effective solution for broadcast-contribution scenarios where SDI source signals often carry embedded 5.1+2 PCM (surround + SAP) audio that must be maintained throughout ASI and IP transport layers using the MPEG-TS protocol.

NEW 9971-MV-4K-SH UHD Hybrid HDMI 2.0 and 12G-SDI Input and Output Multiviewer

Also on display at the 2017 NAB Show will be Cobalt's new 9971-MV-4K-SH UHD Hybrid HDMI 2.0 and 12G-SDI input and output multiviewer. The multiviewer's UHD 3840 x 2160 output is available via 12G-SDI and HDMI 2.0 concurrently, making it a cost-effective means of leveraging professional and widely available consumer-grade 4K monitors. This makes more pixel space available to source signals while maintaining as much original picture information as possible. The input stage accepts six 3G-SDI signals, with an option to upgrade to 12G-SDI and/or add four HDMI 2.0 inputs to the mix. The multiviewer modules are cascadable, which means users can expand the system as 4K production and broadcast becomes widely adopted. The 9971 multiviewer is designed for both openGear(R) and BBG-1000 Series stand-alone devices.

NEW 9904-UDX-4K-12G UHD 12G/3G/HD/SD-SDI Up/Down/Cross Converter

Visitors to Cobalt's booth at the 2017 NAB Show will see the new 9904-UDX-4K-12G UHD 12G/3G/HD/SD-SDI up/down/cross converter designed for both openGear(R) frames and Cobalt's BBG-1000 Series stand-alone units. The 9904 can up-convert 3G/HD/SD-SDI to UHD1 3840 x 2160, providing either quad 3G-SDI-based square division or two-sample interleave formats or optional ST 2082 12G-SDI. The unit can also perform the reverse in down-converter mode and has two HDMI 2.0 outputs for monitoring.

Company Overview

Cobalt Digital Inc. designs and manufactures award-winning 12G/3G/HD/SD and IP-based conversion, terminal, throwdown, and multiviewer technology for the broadcast television environment. As a founding partner in the openGear(R) initiative, Cobalt offers a full range of openGear video and audio processing card solutions for applications such as closed-caption compliance monitoring, OB production, master control, HD news production, signal transport, audio loudness, and color correction. Cobalt's Blue Box Group(TM) line of interface converter boxes streamlines and simplifies a wide range of 12G/3G/HD/SD and IP-based conversion and signal transport tasks. The company's multi-image display processors enable multiviewer capabilities in the most demanding studio and remote broadcasting environments. Distributed through a worldwide network of dealers, system integrators, and other partners, Cobalt Digital products are backed with a five-year warranty. More information is available at www.cobaltdigital.com.

