The Telos Alliance Furthers AES67 Interoperability Standard Through Live Demos, Panels and Technical Sessions at ISE 2017

CLEVELAND, OH, FEBRUARY 7, 2017 —The Telos Alliance®—leader in broadcast radio and TV technology and parent company to Telos®, Omnia®, Axia®, 25-Seven®, Linear Acoustic®, and Minnetonka™—announced today that it will be participating at Integrated Systems Europe 2017 at the RAI Amsterdam, February 7–10, in conjunction with the Media Networking Alliance, the AV industry alliance of manufacturers and end-users created to promote awareness and adoption of the high-performance AES67 AoIP interoperability open standard. The Telos Alliance will be involved in a series of technical sessions, panels and live AES67 demos, all designed to further attendees' understanding of the standard on both the broadcast radio and television sides of the industry.

“2017 is going to be a big year for AES67 as more and more new products are released by various manufacturers that are AES67-compliant," says Angi Roberson, co-chair of the MNA Marketing Working Group and Director of Marketing for the Telos Alliance. "We look forward to helping ISE attendees from all over the world better understand AES67, its technical capabilities and its practical applications through this well-rounded series of panels, sessions and demos.”

Application Lab: How to Leverage AES67 to Integrate Multiple Networked Audio Systems

February 9, 2017, 10:00-12:00, Room LAB-D403 (InfoComm International)

Greg Shay, CTO of the Telos Alliance, along with other AES67 experts from QSC, Yamaha and the ALC NetworX, will take participants through the workflow of configuring audio streaming from one networked audio platform to another using AES67. Attendees will see how AES67 complements the various AoIP solutions, allowing for networked audio interoperability using standard IP networking techniques. The lab will introduce attendees to specific applications, offering hands-on experience with a live AES67 interoperability demonstration, incorporating devices from various protocols on a single network. Topics will include network configuration, stream setup in each of the platforms and troubleshooting.

Technical Session:Loudness Compliance in an AES67 Equipped Facility

February 9, 2017, 12:00-12:30, Audio Solutions Theatre (The Media Networking Alliance)

With the ever-increasing pace of adoption for IP-based networking in AV, there is a mounting lobby for standardization and interoperability based on open standards. As video facilities migrate from SDI-embedded audio to an increasing number of IP-based standards such as AES67, maintaining loudness compliance remains as important as ever. Led by Markus Hintz, VP, Global Sales and Business Development for the TV Solutions Group of the Telos Alliance, this session will explore approaches for maintaining consistent loudness compliance and dealing with audio management challenges in facilities making the transition from SDI- to IP-based infrastructure.

Panel Discussion:How AES67 Can Serve You and Your Networked System Designs

February 9, 2017, 16:00 - 18:00, Room LAB-D507 (InfoComm International)

CTO of Telos Alliance Greg Shay will participate in this panel, part of the InfoComm MasterClass Program, which will be packed with other industry leaders from Yamaha, Bosch, QSC, Harman and ALC NetworX. The panel will discuss practical applications of AES67 and how they affect the broadcast industry today and into the future. Panelists will cover how AES67 complements existing AoIP solutions, allowing for greater diversity, as well as how AES67 is being utilized in adjacent video applications and standards.

About The Telos Alliance®

For three decades, the brands of the Telos Alliance have revolutionized radio and television by pioneering disruptive, cutting-edge audio technology with the goal of helping global networks and local stations produce better programming, improve audience engagement, and bolster ratings. The Telos Alliance is made up of six brands —Telos® Systems, Omnia® Audio, Axia® Audio, Linear Acoustic®, 25-Seven® Systems, and Minnetonka™ Audio— that raise the bar for quality and innovation in the radio and television industries. The Telos Alliance invented Audio over IP for broadcast and contributed time and resources to the effort that led to the AES67 standard. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, with additional offices and dealers around the world, Telos offers industry leading warranties and the best customer service.

About Media Networking Alliance

The Media Networking Alliance is a non-profit organization formed to actively promote the adoption of the AES67 audio networking interoperability standard. Currently comprising 30 member companies, the MNA includes a range of professional audio equipment manufacturers, as well as public broadcast corporations. The MNA provides a forum and environment whereby the members of the organization may meet to review standards development and compliance programs and to foster the development of new products based on the AES67 standard. This open standard is promoted by the MNA through a range of education and training initiatives, as well as through public demonstrations of audio networking interoperability. Developer support is provided by the MNA to ensure that members’ products are compliant with the AES67 standard and achieve reliable interoperability with products from other manufacturers. Recent demonstrations have successfully connected together more than 20 pro audio devices from over a dozen different manufacturers.