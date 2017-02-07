Wazee Digital at the 2017 NAB Show

2017 NAB Show Preview

April 24-27

Wazee Digital at the Wynn, Salon Suite

Wazee Digital Core

At the 2017 NAB Show, Wazee Digital will highlight Wazee Digital Core, the company's digital asset management solution and the only one in the industry built from the ground up to operate in the cloud. Core is the center of the Wazee Digital content management system, the foundation for all of the company's services and capabilities. Core manages the complex tasks of video content acquisition, effective workflow, universal access, metadata management, and automated delivery to any affiliate or any screen. Core integrates powerful multiscreen video logistics with workflow intelligence to give content owners maximum operational efficiencies and control. Furthermore, Core offers secure cloud storage that scales with the size of the digital library. At the show, Wazee Digital will demonstrate new features such as YouTube publishing, YouTube claiming, enhanced search, and controlled vocabulary.

Live Event Services and Wazee Digital Media Hub

Also highlighted at the 2017 NAB Show will be Wazee Digital's Live Event Services, the company's end-to-end solution for capturing, amplifying, and monetizing the most compelling moments in sports and live events. Once captured, these moments live forever, offering unique value to sports and entertainment properties and their rights holders. Wazee Digital's Live Event Services include content capture, management, and access; highlights production and publishing; an interview and highlights newswire; sponsor activation; and dynamic ingest and licensing.

Part of what makes Live Event Services possible is Wazee Digital Media Hub, the only centralized, web-based system that allows host broadcasters to capture live moments and make them immediately available for global highlights, publishing, and syndication as the event is happening. Unlike FTP sites, file-hosting services, and "sneakernet" workarounds such as hard drives or thumb drives, the Digital Media Hub web portal gives broadcasters administration and permissioning capabilities, while stakeholders get immediate access to broadcast-quality content; enhanced, searchable metadata; preview capabilities; and accelerated, one-click downloading all from one central location. These advantages mean broadcast partners can use previously unattainable content -- such as interviews, highlights, promos, transcripts, and photos -- to enhance local coverage of an event.

Wazee Digital will demonstrate the latest version of Digital Media Hub at the 2017 NAB Show in concert with Live Event Services.

Wazee Digital Commerce and Licensing

Wazee Digital Commerce is a portal designed to help rights holders maximize the value of their premium content by connecting with customers who need video. Buyers such as filmmakers, broadcasters, and advertising agencies go to Commerce to search for and purchase clips to use in their projects. Commerce is powered by Wazee Digital Core, Wazee Digital's media asset management system built specifically for the cloud, which is the foundation of all Wazee Digital products and services.

Content creators are shooting more and more footage in 4K. Commerce now gives users the ability to transcode and fulfill HD and 4K content automatically. Although true 4K fulfillment from a video portal is rare, if not unprecedented, the demand for that footage continues to grow as major entertainment companies look for the best possible video content they can get for their projects. Having direct access to 4K video will allow customers to use some of the highest-quality content for their films, documentaries, and other projects, which will improve the overall quality of the productions and the time it takes to complete them.

Commerce is getting a major overhaul and will be reintroduced to the industry in May. Visitors to the 2017 NAB Show will get a sneak peek at the new and improved Commerce portal.

Company Quote

"The way viewers consume content has changed. We look forward to meeting with content creators and rights holders at NAB to demonstrate how proper asset and metadata management enriches content and enables monetization strategies."

-- Andy Hurt, SVP, Marketing and Business Development for Wazee Digital

