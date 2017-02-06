Domo Broadcast Debuts new Nano HD for Broadcast at NAB 2017

Domo will also welcome Maryland-based broadcast technology specialists 3G Wireless to its booth, who deployed a range of on-board camera systems based on Domo’s SOLO7 OBTX transmitters and wireless receivers for the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) Rolex 24 at Daytona on 28 January 2017.

Supplied by Domo’s exclusive North American distributor, California-based Broadcast Technologies and Services, 3G Wireless coupled Domo’s SOLO7 OBTX transmitters for sports broadcast, which will be on display at NAB. 3G Wireless representatives will be on hand to display and discuss the design and deployment of their Domo-based system, as well as the singular requirements of sports broadcasters.

Domo Broadcast Sales Director JP Delport said, “The new Broadcast Nano HD transmitter now boasts a control panel as well as bluetooth connectivity, which makes real-time configuration as seamless as possible for its operators.”

Domo’s PRORXD 8-Way Diversity RF receive system is a multi-way diversity COFDM receiver that has less than two frames delay. Importantly, the receiver’s eight-way maximum ratio combining of RF inputs ensures video is recovered free from distortion. The PRORXD receiver also now includes an option to be linked to other receivers via ASI packet diversity over coax cable or IP, which is ideal for wide area event coverage, e.g. blanket coverage of a golf course or race track.

The on-board system devised by 3G Wireless along with the latest Domo Broadcast will be on display at NAB 2017 on the Domo Tactical Communications Booth C7137.