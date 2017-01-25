Matrix Solutions’ Media Sales Symposium to Divulge the Media Landscape’s Fragmentation and Address How Modernized Workflows and Technologies can Improve ROI

Matrix Solutions is bringing together the leaders of the media industry for the inaugural Media Sales Symposium happening January 29-31, 2017 at the Loews Royal Pacific Resort in Orlando. The Media Sales Symposium, featuring over a dozen thought-provoking keynote speakers, moderators, and panelists, will focus on trends, changing workflows, and the future of media ad sales.

The two days of impactful sessions will kick-off with a keynote presentation from Gordon Borrell, CEO of Borrell Associates, providing an overview of the media landscape, including an inside look at both digital and local advertising trends. From there, the day’s sessions will drill down to discuss linear versus non-linear television advertising in a technology-provider panel. Industry veteran Joe Lampert, of Edge Technology Services, will moderate this panel with representatives from legacy providers WideOrbit and Imagine Communications along with digital pioneers Videology and Tremor Video.

TapClicks, the symposium’s co-sponsor, will lead a session specific to OmniChannel Reporting, which will highlight easy ways to unify media and advertising data in one place, demonstrating the media industry’s full value to clients. John McMenamin from MediaVillage will walk through the fragmentation of the media landscape, highlighting new revenue sources that have percolated, such as podcast subscriptions. Additional panel sessions comprised of General Sales Managers and Local Sales Managers, will further dive into sales-specific workflows, the technology that enables them, best practices for adoption, and improving interoperability.

Brenda Hetrick, CRO of Matrix Solutions, further shared, “Given the significance of digital advertising and media companies’ desire to further monetize it both as a standalone and in cross-platform strategies, the symposium will feature a more in-depth focus on digital media ad sales’ workflows, technology, and automation.”

The second day kicks off with a session led by Jeff Puzenski of Infinitive, exposing the realities of disparate sales channels, limited technology integrations, data discrepancies, and growing product catalogs. The session will divulge how leading digital media companies are combating those challenges to improve operations. Mike Chevalier of the Rubicon Project will discuss the relevance of automating platforms to scale digital advertising for all sizes of organizations.

Moving through the day, entrepreneur and author, Sean Ammirati, will offer insights into building a highly effective and modern sales team that is equipped to consultatively sell a myriad of advertising. In the final session of the symposium, Jinny Laderer of vCreative will disclose the ebbs and flows of a digital advertising workflow, highlighting what works and more specifically what doesn’t, so that attendees can avoid falling victim to the same pitfalls.

Each of the sessions ensures valuable takeaways for every attendee. Networking opportunities, serving as the cornerstone to the event, will be ample throughout the symposium, especially during the breakfast and luncheons provided with registration.

