Miller Camera Support Equipment Sponsors The 21st Annual Bond University Film and Television Awards

QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, JANUARY 17, 2017 — This year marks the 21st Annual Bond University Film and Television Awards (BUFTA), which recognizes aspiring filmmakers from high schools all across Australia. Miller Camera Support Equipment,a leader in innovative camera support solutions, was proud to support the next generation of filmmakers for the third year in a row by sponsoring the “Best School” category and bestowing the winner with two Miller AIR Alloy Tripod Systems.

“We were happy to work with BUFTA once again for the 2016 awards,” says Joseph White, Miller Regional Sales Manager Asia & Africa. “Events such as these inspire and encourage the next generation of filmmakers. With support from their school and quality equipment, such as the AIR Alloy Tripods from Miller Camera Support Equipment, these students now have the foundation they need to turn their creative ideas into quality films.”

At this years ceremony Kardinia International College received the 2016 “Best School” award for making the greatest overall impact to BUFTA with regard to the quantity and quality of film submissions.

“We greatly appreciate Miller’s continued involvement and support as a sponsor of BUFTA,” says Associate Professor Dr. Michael Sergi, Director of Film & Television at Bond University. “As a significant user of Miller Tripods within our Bachelor of Film & Television program, we are advocates ourselves. We are delighted that through Miller’s sponsored ‘Best School’ award, Australian high schools and their students are provided with the opportunity to use high quality tripods similar to those used by our Film & Television students at Bond University. The positive flow-on effect of a prize like the Miller ‘Best School’ award for a high school is ongoing and it’s rewards like this that encourage our nation’s aspiring young filmmakers, which is what BUFTA is all about!”

Every year, Bond University’s film and television students organize BUFTA as part of their school curriculum. Nominees are flown out to the event to take part in the exciting evening and receive the full red carpet treatment. This year’s awards program, which was hosted by Australian TV personality James Mathison, nominated a shortlist of 30, for a large range of categories, including Best Animation, Best Comedy, Best Documentary, Best Drama, Best Experimental and Best Music Video.

The Miller AIR Alloy 3001 System consists of the AIR Fluid Head and the Solo 75 2-Stage Alloy Tripod, which is designed to provide the single operator with a complete run-and-gun system. The Air Fluid Head, composed of magnesium alloy housing and precision components, comes with two positions of selectable counterbalance and a dual-pan handle option. The system’s selectable leg angle locks ensure rapid stabilization at any height, with the tripod boasting an impressive range, capable of extending from 9.2 inches (234 millimeters) to 64 inches (1625 millimeters). Its sturdy alloy, magnesium design ensures durability and its new rapid lock system can lock or unlock with less than one quarter of a turn. The tripod’s Neoprene leg protection allows for exceptional grip and is ideal for users who are either carrying or setting up the tripod in extreme weather conditions.

For more information on BUFTA, visit http://www.bufta.com.au.

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world’s leading camera operators. Celebrating more than sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller’s tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world’s leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.