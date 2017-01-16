DTC Domo Broadcast to feature ground-breaking connectivity at CABSAT 2017

CABSAT 2017, Stand F3-20: DTC Domo Broadcast (formerly Cobham Broadcast) will feature the SOLO7 OBTX camera-back transmitter and PRORDX Receiver/Dual Decoder at CABSAT 2017, on distribution partner GloCom’s Stand, F3-20.

SOLO7 OBTX, shown for the first time at CABSAT, is a feature-rich camera-back transmitter from Domo that includes H.264 video encoding, up to 1080p60 and 4:2:2 compression; integrated camera control and swappable RF modules. The SOLO7 OBTX’s superior latency ranges from 80ms to just 15ms. Its ultra-low power consumption also makes it ideal for extended field performance.

Domo’s PRORXD is the industry leading COFDM receiver/dual decoder. Designed specifically for broadcast applications, it is packed with benefits that include DVB-T and UMVL demodulation; 2, 4, 6 or 8 RF inputs with 9/12DC switchable down converter power; plus fully compliant MPEG2 and H.264 SD/HD decoding. The latest development is the ability to link these units via ASI packet switching, giving extremely robust MCR diversity plus scalability to chain receivers together providing seamless wide area coverage.

Domo Broadcast Sales Director JP Delport said, “These key products represent the very latest in what’s possible in RF. We’re very excited about showcasing the vast range of features in both products to CABSAT delegates.”

DTC Domo Broadcast will demonstrate the SOLO7 OBTX and PRORXD at CABSAT 2017 on Stand F3-20. For more information, visit www.domotactical.com.