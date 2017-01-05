Emmy Award-Winning Filmmaker and Core Swx Swim with The Sharks

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, JANUARY 5, 2017 – Emmy® Award-winning wildlife filmmaker Andy Casagrande sinks his teeth into the latest additions to the Hypercore battery lineup from Core SWX. For more than five years, Casagrande has relied on Core SWX, a leader in battery and charging solutions, to power his cameras and technology for capturing some of the most visually stunning footage of sharks seen on TV. To meet his demands and be as versatile as the high functioning rigs and cameras Casagrande uses, he most recently chose the Core SWX Hypercore Prime and Hypercore Slim HC8 to film various television specials, such as Discovery Channel’s “Shark Week,” National Geographic’s “SharkFest” and BBC’s “Blue Planet 2.”

Core SWX powers Casagrande’s GoPro HERO4 and HERO5 systems for virtual reality, his 8K RED DRAGON® in a Gates Underwater Housing, RED WEAPON® and Phantom Flex4K cameras. “Core SWX has a power solution for any camera or technology out there. They’re robust, have easy to read displays and amazing storage capacity,” says Casagrande. “Also, it’s great that they meet travel friendly requirements, which are always put at the forefront for me, because I’m not your standard interview cameraman who hangs out in a studio in NYC filming interviews. I’m in the field in Africa, Asia and the Arctic. I’m all over the place capturing compelling content to try to inspire people and I need really rugged, versatile gear and that’s what Core SWX offers.”

Traveling is the cornerstone of Casagrande’s work. With lithium-ion (Li-On) battery travel regulations becoming more stringent, Casagrande rests well knowing Core SWX keeps customers like him in mind. “With lithium-ion batteries being considered as a potential hazard by airlines, it’s good to know that Core SWX is a reputable company that is building products that aren’t going to raise red flags. The last thing I want is to arrive at an airport only to be denied travel with my power supply. Modern day digital cinema cameras are very power hungry, so without the proper power supply, it’s pretty much like having a Ferrari without any gas.”

Being travel friendly isn’t the only feature that Casagrande appreciates about his Core SWX products. “They have a ‘grippy’ feel to them, so if it drops you want to make sure it bounces back. Durability and versatility are a major factor and are sometimes even more important to me than capacity. You know you always have a power solution that will never fail and if you drop it in the snow or on a boat it’s still going to work at the end of the day. I’ve always been really happy and impressed with the product because they don’t just design their products for the studio cameraman; they make it for the wildlife cinematographers and people out there in the rugged elements.”

Core SWX’s Hypercore Prime employs a unique two-part system providing a higher-capacity, air-travel-friendly battery solution that allows it to be legally transported without restrictions under IATA, ICAO and UN regulations. With this design, the battery separates into two 95Wh (watt hour) pieces for legal transportation. In usage, the parts assemble back together, creating a higher capacity that results in a wider discharge-cycle range and greater runtimes. As a result, the battery pack can sustain larger power draws, easily handling digital cinema cameras like the ARRI® Alexa and Amira, RED® Epic, Sony® F65 and Phantom. Other features include a large backlit runtime LCD and an LED grid that wraps around to the front of the battery to indicate charge status. The Hypercore Prime is available in V-mount and 3-Stud mount.

The HC8 addition to the Hypercore SLIM series is the first line of slim battery packs capable of handling high-draw loads. They are capable of powering RED, ARRI ALEXA Mini and similar digital cameras, handling draws of up to 148Wh (10A) without deterioration in service life or operability. An LED backlit runtime LCD on the front of the HC8 battery pack lets users know how much battery time is left when in use and will also show remaining charge time while connected to a charger, allowing users the opportunity to plan their shoots down to the minute. The battery’s cells are incased in an over-molded, rubberized housing, providing additional protection against accidental impacts that may occur when operating alongside UAVs. Like the Hypercore Prime, this 85Wh battery pack is safe and legal for air travel. The HC8 is available in V-mount, 3-Stud mount and V-mount RED to communicate exact remaining battery capacity to the RED camera’s LCD/VF.

As with all products within the Hypercore series, the Prime and HC8 are outfitted with an accelerometer to detect motion. This causes the battery packs to hibernate when there is no usage or movement after a 48-hour period. Once the battery is back in use or detects the slightest movement, it awakens at its maximum capacity. Like all Core SWX battery offerings, each battery in the Hypercore series has an integrated P-tap connection on its side that lets users power any 12-volt DC device. Hypercore battery packs are also the most charger-compatible in the industry today. Not only do the batteries power on any charger within the Core SWX line-up, but the V-mount offerings will charge seamlessly on RED, IDX™ and Sony chargers. The 3-Stud products will power on Anton/Bauer™ chargers firmware V3.6 and up.

About Core SWX

Core SWX is the market leader in batteries and charging solutions for the digital cinema and the professional video industries, along with emerging markets such as drones and virtual reality. Our flagship products, including the Hypercore line of batteries, remain at the forefront, providing the power to create in a variety of applications. Compatible with leading professional and consumer manufacturers, such as Sony, Panasonic, Canon, RED®, Blackmagic Design and more, Core SWX stays ahead of the curve in a technology-driven era that is constantly evolving. For more information, visit www.CoreSWX.com.