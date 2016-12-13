Waves Audio Now Shipping the Waves Primary Source Expander Plugin

KNOXVILLE, TN — Waves Audio, a leading provider of digital signal processing solutions, is now shipping the Waves Primary Source Expander (PSE) plugin. PSE lets users reduce stage bleed and sensitivity to feedback when a mic is idle by automatically lowering mic levels between musical phrases – perfect for live sound and for mixing live recordings.



At the heart of the Primary Source Expander plugin is a precision expander, tailored especially for melodic sources such as vocals, guitars, strings, brass, woodwinds and more. PSE works like a fader that smoothly attenuates the channel’s level when the source goes below the threshold that’s been set. The user determines both the threshold and the amount of attenuation. Reducing stage noise leakage when microphones are idle will help users get an overall mix that is more coherent, more focused, and has better phase relations.

PSE also provides advanced sidechain and ducking controls for greater consistency and precision when treating complex live scenarios. Whether mixing FOH or monitors in a live venue or working on a live recording in the studio, PSE will ensure that mics are as loud and clean as they can be, while preserving the source’s original tone and the natural ambience of your location.

Waves Primary Source Expander plugin features:

Reduces stage bleed and sensitivity to feedback when mics are idle

Smoothly attenuates levels when source drops below the threshold defined

User-friendly GUI for quick operation – set and forget

Internal and external sidechain with HP/LP filters

Ducking mode for added precision in complex live scenarios

Release time presets

Learn more: www.waves.com/plugins/pse-primary-source-expander.

Videos: