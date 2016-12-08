Barnfind Americas Debuts at 2016 Sports Video Group Summit

Suwanee, GA. – The U.S.-based presence for Barnfind Technologies, Norwegian manufacturer of multi-functional, signal neutral fiber transport platform, Barnfind Americas will be at the 2016 Sports Video Group Summit as both a company sponsor and exhibitor. Barnfind Americas will feature several major products in the Mercury Ballroom of the New York Hilton Hotel, booth 26. The show will take place from December 12-13.

A major highlight to note is the company’s sophisticated CAM-CCU signal transport solution that replaces restrictive and heavy cables with a bi-directional single mode fiber solution capable of supporting up to 18 cameras and signals of any kind.

“It is very exciting to participate in the Sports Video Group Summit, given this is our first year exhibiting at an SVG event,” commented John McCluskey, Director of Sales, Barnfind Americas. “We are featuring a competitive platform of products with the capabilities that today’s sports broadcasters are seeking such our expanded CAM-CCU system, the most compact, flexible solution of its kind in the industry.”

The company will also feature new additions to its poplar BarnMini family of small, portable, low-cost devices for the single channel extension of BNC, SFP, and/or HDMI connections. The new BarnMini-11, big brother to Barnfind’s popular BarnMini-01, was developed in response to customer requests, and delivers simple and reliable point-to-point digital extensions. The new BarnMini-12 follows the success of the Company’s BarnMini-02 that features 2 x SFP ports for transceivers and capacity up to 3G SFPs.

Both units differ from their predecessors with their capacity to handle 12G, 10G, 4K and any other video format with a lower data rate than 12G. They are both equipped with re-clockers, same as their smaller siblings and are available as standalone units with a separate PSU, or mounted into the BarnMini frame - the BTF-Mini-16 that houses any combination of 16 BarnMini modules with a common PSU.

In addition, Barnfind will demonstrate its popular BarnOne BTF1-07 frame which supports all signals and functions in one chassis and features a built-in 32x32 router.

About Barnfind Americas

Barnfind Americas is the U.S.-based presence for the Norwegian manufacturer Barnfind Technologies. The company’s solutions offer unsurpassed functionality, usability, and reliability at a cost-effective point. Barnfind Americas provides flexible, innovative, multifunctional, signal-neutral transport platforms for a wide variety of media environments, including digital media service delivery in broadcast, cable, satellite, OTT, and telecoms applications.

Barnfind Technology’s award-winning products and solutions provide users with a sophisticated platform for converging digital media services compatible with all major industrial standards, ruggedized for reliability in even the most challenging environments, and optimized for low-energy operation. Greener efficiency, more intuitive usability, and intelligent design come together to make it simpler to manage complexity.

Barnfind Americas is the master distributor for Barnfind Technologies in North America, and it also offers integration, technical support, and repair services. For further information about Barnfind Americas: www.barnfindamericas.com.

