TMD partners with Quantum for seamless archives

TMD, the leading provider of media management systems for digital and physical assets, announced today the full integration of TMD Mediaflex-UMS media service applications with Quantum’s Xcellis workflow storage for seamless archiving. The company has also joined the Quantum Advantage Programme, a platform for partners to test and qualify their technology with Quantum offerings.

TMD’s Mediaflex-UMS enables organisations within the broadcast, media, government, archive and production industries to manage the lifecycle of media content, including creation, digitisation, repurposing, enrichment, delivery, publishing and archiving. In combination with the StorNext-powered Xcellis storage, Mediaflex-UMS provides a powerful and collaborative solution, including a cost-effective archive to preserve content and maximize its value over the entire lifecycle.

“Our goal is to make rich asset management and archiving simple to implement,” said Justin Elkerton, COO, of TMD. “Media enterprises can now buy TMD’s range of media service applications and Quantum’s storage systems – often from the same certified distributor – and get to work protecting their archives straight away, confident that the software and hardware are already integrated and ready for user applications to be defined and that the systems will operate seamlessly.

“All of this is possible because we at TMD have enjoyed great co-operation from the team at Quantum, allowing us to develop and prove the integration,” he added. “It is the co-operation for the benefit of our customers which is marked by our joining the Quantum partner programme.”

TMD and Quantum have worked closely together in the past, developing practical solutions for major users worldwide. As an example, the Asian Film Archive (AFA), a subsidiary of the National Library Board, uses Quantum archiving with TMD’s Mediaflex Guardian Collections management application.

“A large part of TMD’s success has come through supporting our customers from initial scoping through technical sales to implementation and continuing support,” Elkerton said. “Our partnership with Quantum is another way in which we achieve that goal, allowing us to provide a single point of contact for customers, and to offer a tiered, scalable approach to storage and archiving.”

“TMD is a great fit with our Xcellis workflow storage,” said Anniek Snauwaert, Director, Technology Alliances, at Quantum. “This partnership brings to customers a combination of highly scalable and cost-effective archive solutions with effective media management throughout every stage of the content lifecycle – from conception to creation, to delivery and archive, to repurpose and re-use.”