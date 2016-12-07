FSR’s Boosts Ease-of-Installation for Outdoor Wall Boxes with LITE-IT

Woodland Park, NJ — FSR, a leading manufacturer of a wide variety of infrastructure products for the audio/video, Information and Communications Technologies (ICT), education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, is making installation and configuration of its Outdoor Wall Box (OWB) line even easier by including its award-winning LITE-IT Enclosure Box Light as standard. LITE-IT provides hands-free interior illumination anywhere a work light is needed.

FSR’s line of outdoor wall boxes was expanded earlier this year with the introduction of the OWB-500P, a unit that accommodates AV and IT connections and was designed for all outdoor venues. Already one of the easiest units to install, LITE-IT will make fast work of connecting the 8” deep boxin dimly lit areas. FSR’s OWB-X3 is also being shipped with LITE-IT as standard.

FSR’s LITE-IT, winner of rAVe [Publications] 2014 Best of InfoComm Awards for “Best New AV Accessory”,securely fastens to any ferrous metal surface via a “rare earth” magnetic mounting. A timed circuit automatically turns LITE-IT off after 75 seconds, and its anti-retrigger circuit prevents it from staying on even if the switch is held continuously. Its warm 3000K LED color for eye comfort provides over 12 Lumens of light output (20% more than a standard PR-2 flashlight bulb), and its super-efficient wide angle dual LED¹s furnish a uniform lighting pattern with uniform brightness to the very end of battery life. High-quality alkaline batteries are included and pre-installed and provide 4+ years of typical usage from a single pair of batteries (Based on 2 operations per day, 5 days per week, 52 weeks per year).





“FSR is always looking for ways to enhance the functionality and operability of our various families of products by adding new models or features,” says company president Jan Sandri. “In this case, we are including our award-winning LITE-IT as a standard feature with two of our Outdoor Wall Boxes. Now, users have the benefit of having light where it’s needed. This is very exciting since earlier this year we expanded our line of Outdoor Wall Boxes with the introduction of theOWB-500P. Now, we are able to extend that product family once again by offering LITE-IT.”

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of signal management and infrastructure solutions for the AV/IT, Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), corporate, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes and wireways, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless scaling switchers and HDBaseT signal delivery solutions.FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. The Company is also an HDBaseT Alliance Adopter Member. For more information: www.fsrinc.com.

