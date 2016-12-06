Vista Studios Builds State-of-the-Art Production Facility on Riedel Communications Intercom Technologies

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- Dec. 6, 2016 -- Opening in February 2017, Vista Studios, a full-service independent production facility in Los Angeles' Playa Vista technology center, is deploying Riedel Communications' Artist digital matrix and Performer digital partyline intercom systems. These systems will support production and postproduction activities across 17,000 square feet of stages, full-service VR studios, and a live broadcast facilities infrastructure. Riedel core systems will enable versatile and reliable communications across the entire state-of-the-art, 30,000-square-foot Vista campus. The 4K-capable, IP-based facility will also serve as a technology and training center for the complete line of Riedel products.

"We're entrusting our entire communication infrastructure to Riedel equipment," said Mark Depping, Vice President of Operations, Vista Studios. "Enabling fluid, flexible, and future-proof communications for all of our productions, Riedel technology will play a vital role in enabling our facility to solve the challenges producers face every day."

Vista Studios is designed to provide turnkey technical solutions for all of its customers' production needs in one complete facility, allowing them to focus on content creation while getting the best value for their money. Strategically located on the west side of Los Angeles, the Vista Studios team brings 30 years of broadcast and production experience to California's new center of media creation, "Silicon Beach."

Within the production facility, Artist serves as an advanced modular communications platform with the power and versatility to address the varying demands of modern intercom applications. The Artist's fiber-based network provides a decentralized infrastructure that can simplify the distribution of audio while ensuring crisp, reliable intercom communications.

"It is exciting to see our technologies power the new generation of production and postproduction facilities, and Vista Studios will be a striking showcase installation for our intercom products," said Joyce Bente, President and CEO, Riedel North America.

About Vista Studios

Vista Studios is L.A.'s first purpose built 4K/IP live production and channel origination facility. Created by founders, Randall Heer -- CEO & Frank Gianotti -- CMO, Vista will support content producers in the booming new media mecca of Silicon Beach. More information on Vista Studios is available at www.thevistastudios.com.

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Riedel is headquartered in Wuppertal, Germany and employs over 450 people in 19 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

