Artel Video Systems Announces Strategic Partnership With Aerdos to Expand Its Multimedia Offering to Government Organizations

WESTFORD, Mass. -- Dec. 1, 2016 -- Artel Video Systems, a world-class provider of innovative IP- and fiber-based media transport solutions supporting global telecommunications, broadcast, government, and related markets, today announced a strategic partnership with Aerdos, a leading provider of privacy technologies and mission-critical multimedia products and services, establishing Aerdos as the primary U.S. government sales channel for Artel's media transport solutions.

Through the partnership, Aerdos will extend its integrated solutions portfolio for government and military applications to include Artel's InfinityLink and DigiLink broadcast-quality media transport platforms and FiberLink fiber-optic transmission product line. Also, as the primary government sales channel, Aerdos will leverage decades of experience in mission-critical video system design, integration, project management, and support services.

"Aerdos' expertise in offering leading-edge multimedia solutions for mission-critical government applications aligns with Artel's mission," said Mike Rizzo, President and CEO, Artel Video Systems. "Jointly, we're able to provide advanced services and solutions to our military, intelligence agencies, and state and local governments, meeting their unique requirements for deploying mission-critical multimedia systems."

"We're proud to be partnered with a leader in broadcast-quality media transport solutions such as Artel," said Matt Carter, Chief Technology Officer, Aerdos. "Together our organizations are extending world-class multimedia solutions to help government organizations manage mission-critical video and imagery workflows."

At Government Video Expo, Artel will showcase new IP- and fiber-based solutions from its new InfinityLink and flagship DigiLink media transport platforms, and from its FiberLink fiber-optic transmission product line. Attendees are encouraged to stop by booth 511.

Additional information about Artel's products is available at www.artel.com.

# # #

About Aerdos

Aerdos is a technology company that pioneered image privacy applications. With deep roots in video processing and distribution, our patent-pending processes allow users to control who can take their picture or where it can be taken. With a core market in drone privacy, Aerdos is also applying its technologies in mobile systems, changing the way our devices interact with the world around us. Aerdos integration services provide world-class video processing solutions to customers in the government, UAS, and multimedia industries. More information is available at www.aerdos.com.

About Artel Video Systems

Artel Video Systems is a world-class provider of innovative IP- and fiber-based media transport solutions supporting global telecommunications, broadcast, government, and related markets. Artel's integrated solutions include the award-winning DigiLink media transport platform; InfinityLink, broadcast media transport solutions; and FiberLink, one of the industry's largest selections of fiber optic transmission products. Artel Video Systems is an employee-owned business. More information is available at www.artel.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Artel/Artel_LogoFC.jpg

Photo Caption: Artel Video Systems Logo

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Artel/Artel_AerdosLogo.jpg

Photo Caption: Aerdos Logo

Visit Artel Video Systems at Government Video Expo, Booth 511

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@Artel_Video announces strategic partnership with Aerdos - https://goo.gl/q4VZui