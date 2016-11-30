RUSHWORKS and AV Group Technologies Sign Agreement to Establish Distribution Channel in Australia and New Zealand

Flower Mound, Texas and Sydney Markets, Australia-- RUSHWORKS, the well-established software development company specializing in low cost, high performance television production, automation and presentation capture and streaming systems, has appointed AV Group Technologies as its distributor in Australia and New Zealand. The announcement was made by RUSHWORKS from their headquarters in the Dallas, Texas area, and by AV Group from Sydney, Australia. The agreement signifies the next phase of RUSHWORKS’ global expansion, already having established a presence in the UK with Cache Media serving as the Company’s distributor.

AV Group Technologies will introduce RUSHWORKS’ multi-award-winningPTX Universal PanTilt heads to its broad customer-base comprising television stations, multi-channel play out companies, outside broadcast companies, production houses, telcos, and educational groups operating in the Asia Pacific Region. The PTX is unique in the industry, designed for integration into the universe of robotic lighting and video control. The addition of full DMX control is what elevates this versatile solution above any other pan/tilt head on the market. For the first time lighting directors and scene designers can include video cameras in their DMX universes, using DMX consoles to block shots using one or more cameras in their scene definitions.

Compatible with standalone cameras and camcorders by AJA, ARRI, Blackmagic, Canon, GoPro, JVC, Marshall, Panasonic, RED, Sony, or any other that supports LANC control, the PTX Model 1 – and it’s recently announced ‘big brother’ the Model 2 - provide control of pan and tilt, zoom, focus, iris, and record start/stop, if the commands fall within the cameras’ capabilities.

PTX has a unique fixture profile that can be loaded into the most popular lighting consoles and software for integrated lighting and video show design.

PTX debuted at NAB 2016 where its ingenuity was acknowledged with NewBay Media’s NAB 2016 Best of Show Award, presented by Digital Video magazine, and it received BroadcastBeat’s first place honors in Originality.

“We pride ourselves in bringing our customers the most technologically advanced, innovative yet practical hardware solutions from around the globe,” says Adrian Chespy, (Managing Director). “Our goal is to provide high quality, cost-effective products from the most trusted manufacturers, and RUSHWORKS’ PTX Universal PanTilt heads certainly meet our criteria, and then some. We are so happy to introduce this truly revolutionary pan/tilt head to a market that will embrace it for its unique capabilities.”

“AV Group Technologies are well-recognized for providing quality products and have earned a reputation for extraordinary on-going support,” said Rush Beesley, RUSHWORKS president. “We couldn’t be more confident in their ability to present the PTX Universal Pan/Tilt head to customers as the unique solution that it is, and serve as our presence in this important region.”

About RUSHWORKS

Founded in 2001, RUSHWORKS provides low-cost, high-performance television production, automation and video streaming solutions. These scalable and extensible solutions integrate networked video and graphics servers and encoders with "powerfully simple" automation software for Houses of Worship, Broadcast, Cable, PEG channels, Meetings, Events and Digital Signage. The company also designs and installs turnkey integrated media solutions for city government channels, including automation systems, encoders, audio support systems, large screen monitors, video presenter solutions, and other meeting room AV support. For further information: http://www.rushworks.tv

Company Contact: Rush Beesley, President

888.894.RUSH (7874) / solutions@RUSHWORKS.tv

Press Contact: Harriet Diener / Desert Moon

845.512.8283 / harriet@desertmoon.tv

About AV Group Technologies

Founded in 1988, The AV Group provides the most technologically advanced hardware solutions, from the world’s most trusted manufacturers, to Television stations, multi-channel play out companies, Outside Broadcast companies, Production Houses, Telcos, and Educational groups in the Asia Pacific Region. AV Group customers receive quality products, the finest training, help and support before and after the sale.

Company Contact: Adrian Chespy, Managing Director

+61.2.97645911 /sales@avgroup.com.au