Dalet Brings Social Media Distribution and Business Intelligence to the Core of Metro TV 24/7 News Operation

Paris, France – November 30, 2016 –Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading provider of software-based solutions for media organizations, today announced that existing customer Metro TV upgraded their news operations to the Dalet Galaxy platform. In addition to moving the production to high-definition, the solution unifies the entire operations of the Jakarta-based, 24/7 news broadcaster, with full consistency and continuity from content acquisition and production, all the way down to multi-platform distribution and archiving. The new workflow includes one-click social media publishing; access to comprehensive business intelligence reporting metrics, which measure both the performance of the facility and crews, as well as the actual media consumption by the target audience across traditional and non-traditional channels such as Twitter, Facebook and YouTube; and the latest version of the Dalet Newsroom Computer System (NRCS), which features some of the industry’s most advanced capabilities.

“This upgrade in operations to Dalet Galaxy is a significant step forward for Metro TV. In addition to moving to HD and improving our newsroom workflow with the new studios and NRCS, we can now realize our goals for social media distribution in a smarter and much more efficient way,” comments Mr. Mirdal Akib, CTO of Metro TV. “With Dalet Galaxy’s business intelligence reporting tools, we can better monitor our operation, making more informed decisions and tracking our production costs with better accuracy.”

The Metro TV installation features the full breadth and depth of the Dalet newsroom tools and technology offerings, which includes Dalet Galaxy native NRCS modules, Dalet WebSpace and Dalet On-the-Go for remote news production and team collaboration, Dalet OneCut multimedia desktop editor and Dalet Xtend for seamless integration of Adobe Premiere Pro in the news production chain; and foremost the brand new Dalet Social Media panel for native social media curation and distribution. Content ingest and playout will be managed entirely by the cost efficient Dalet Brio video servers.

With Dalet Galaxy Media Asset Management (MAM) at the core of Metro TV, the unified news workflow centralizes all content and manages all the depth and complexity of media objects in the background, whilst offering on the front end a suite of native, purpose-built, collaborative and user-friendly tools that cover ingest, story assignment, creation and review/approval processes, editing of packages, rundown management, studio and continuity automation, multi-platform distribution, archiving, and business reporting. The installation also offers Metro TV mobile tools to access the newsroom from the field with full story creation and submission capabilities. Dalet APIs offer deep integration with the existing Metro TV CRM as well as third-party broadcast solutions critical to the news workflow, including Vizrt for graphics and Quantum for production and archive storage.

“With the growing need to publish to a social media portal and fast shifting consumer habits, it’s critical to have a system in place like Dalet that can embed every aspect of the distribution portion of the production workflow. Being able to adapt the multiplatform publishing to the market demand is equally as important as managing fast distribution across multiple Twitter and Facebook accounts, and this is a strong focus for the project,” comments Raoul Cospen, General Manager, Asia Pacific, Dalet. “Another strong focus will be the business intelligence reporting that tracks production costs and thus brings real time visibility to management.”

