IGS and Forscene to support Latin America broadcasters in growing OTT sector

Forbidden Technologies plc, developers of cloud video platform, Forscene today announced a new partnership with software engineering and media services company, Intec Global Solutions. The Argentina-based company is the first Forscene service provider in the Latin America TV market.

Intec Global Solutions offers development and integration of video platforms as well as consultancy and media services to some of the largest corporations in the Latin America TV and media market including Fox, Disney and Turner.Through partnerships with a wide selection of world-class hardware and software vendors, IGS has the flexibility to create and recommend video solutions that are smart, reliable, cost effective and user-friendly for the local market.

The Latin America TV market is experiencing significant change due to the recent growth in the OTT sector and the impact that this has had on local broadcast and pay-TV audience numbers. Thus, many broadcasters are shifting towards regional production – a more cost-effective approach, but one that presents workflow challenges for dispersed teams. IGS broadcast clients are looking for a reliable post-production solution in the cloud that will allow their teams to access and work on video projects from any location.

“There is no doubt that the Latin America TV market is changing, and broadcasters need to adapt to survive,” said Diego Tanoira CTO at Intec Global Solutions. “We believe that Forscene offers everything broadcasters need to make the transition to regional production painless while helping them reduce costs.”

Forscene provides professional post-production software in the cloud and has demonstrated exponential time and cost savings to clients in all video industries – including broadcast entertainment, news, and sports. The software allows video producers to access centralised material from a web browser or app on any device and to collaborate from anywhere in the world using a full range of post-production tools. It is the only unified platform that offers review, logging, editing, and publishing entirely in the cloud.

“Forscene’s reseller strategy is based on partnering with organisations like Intec Global Solutions that have a deep understanding of their local industry” said Aziz Musa, CEO for Forbidden. “We’re proud that they’ve chosen to offer Forscene as their cloud-based post-production tool of choice and look forward to establishing a presence in the Latin America TV sector with them.”

