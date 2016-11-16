Sescom Unveils New Professional Broadcast Audio Reference VU Meter

Mount Marion, N.Y. – November 16, 2016 - Sescom, a global leader in the design and manufacture of professional audio transformers and interface technology, unveils a new balanced-stereo analog audio reference VU meter, the SES-VUA-1RU, that is housed in a compact 1RU powder-coated steel enclosure for professional broadcasting where space is a consideration.

Jon Fitzer, director of Sescom, commented, “This high quality VU meter is small and lightweight, making it ideal for tight spaces in equipment racks. With many pro-broadcast features and a bright 40-LED channel display designed into one neat unit, this VU meter is a great value.”

The Sescom SES-VUA-1RU audio reference VU meter operates on balanced-stereo analog signals with a -25db to +14db scale and includes Phoenix-style connectors for secure wiring. Average and peak levels are shown, while channel sum and difference can be displayed for both channels. User controls include LED brightness, left and right channel sensitivities, and display modes (loudness, loudness and peak, loudness and peak hold or sum and difference).

