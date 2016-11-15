SGO to reveal Mistika 8.7 capabilities at Inter BEE 2016

SGO, the high-end post-production software and systems developer will be showcasing the new Mistika 8.7 on Kyoshin Communications - Booth 8506 Hall 8 at Inter BEE 2016, at the Makuhari Messe in Tokyo from the 16th-18th November. SGO will be demonstrating a substantial number of new post-production tools to service the most demanding high-end finishing projects created for UHD, High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Virtual Reality (VR). SGO will also be showing SKY Perfect TV’s HDR test broadcasting program that features a Hybrid Log Gamma workflow.



For the first time, SGO will be showing Mistika Ultima 8K capabilities, offering in-depth demonstrations throughout the conference to display its practical workflows and how the system offers an interactive solution that operators can use at all levels, with real-time playback and output in stunning 8K.



Mistika 8.7 introduces its Immersive Reality toolsets that integrates the existing Stereo 3D features that distort and dynamically adapt to the spherical VR space allowing for real-time manipulation and playback of VFX, text and color grading. Additionally, the latest version of Mistika offers VR streaming capabilities directly to tablets, phones and other network-enabled devices. Mistika specialist, Kana Yoshimoto, will explain how Japan’s HUMAX Cinema manages complex workflows through the software to effectively deliver VR content.



Benefitting from a new editorial auto-conform interface, Mistika 8.7 provides users with smart filters and matching tools enabling them to import and link an ever growing variety of client provided AAF, EDL, and XML timelines to the intended original media. The new tools make it is easier for clients to auto-conform against untouched source footage as well as re-auto-conform against already worked on media.



Kyoshin and SGO are partnering with Canon to display pioneering advancements in HDR technology. A Mistika system will be present on Canon's Booth (7306 in Hall 7) with TSP Mistika Specialist, Shigeyuki Koeda at the controls to show how it plays an integral part of an end-to-end HDR-4K color-process workflow.



SGO will also demonstrate how Mistika 8.7 offers several color selection Keyers, such as the 3D keyer, RGB keyer, improved HSL keyer, unique 4th ball highlight recovery tool, HDR mode, and expanded HDR range sliders. These enable users to work well outside of the standard 0 - 100% video range.



Geoff Mills, managing director at SGO, said, “Mistika has always been a unique post-production solution which is fast becoming the tool to use for demanding UHD/HDR productions and now 8K. Every operator and user of Mistika is able to work the way they want to through its flexibility and new 8.7 features. Compelling HDR workflow and 8K demonstrations will show that Mistika 8.7 is a real game changer for the Japanese market which can also be effectively and efficiently used for VR.”



-ENDS-



More information visit www.sgo.es & follow SGO on Twitter @SGOMistika