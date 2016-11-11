DVEO Wins 2016 Worship Facilities Award for Best Podcasting, Webcasting or Streaming Product for Low Latency H.264 Encoder/Streamer/Archiver

San Diego, California -- DVEO®, a well respected supplier to leading telco TV/OTT and cable operators around the world, announced today that their encoder/streamer/archiver has won the 2016 Worship Facilities New Products Award for Best Podcasting, Webcasting or Streaming Product. The Spark-E™ II: Live + Record is a compact (5.9 inches) single channel H.264/AVC encoder and live streaming appliance.



This year's winning entries were chosen by way of independent voting courtesy of a panel of 13 individuals, each of whom currently works in a tech leader role at a church, along with Worship Tech Director site editor Andres Caamano. Products were individually judged on multiple criteria including innovation, functionality, cost-effectiveness, competitive advantages, benefits to the end user and benefits to the integrator.



While most streaming devices accept just one video format, the Spark-E II encodes incoming 3G SDI HD-SDI, HDMI, VGA, or SD Analog (YPbPr or CVBS) video and audio (one input channel at a time) into one H.264 compressed IP transport stream.



The resulting stream can be viewed with standard transport stream compatible set-top boxes like Roku, or software clients such as VideoLAN VLC or JW Player. Operators can stream video content to YouTube® or Facebook®, or to CDNs and websites like Ustream®, Akamai®, Octoshape™, Verizon®, etc. The IP video stream can also be simultaneously recorded onto a USB stick for archives or later playback. The system features a low latency of less than half a second.



"We are honored that Worship Facilities Magazine selected the Spark-E II: Live + Record for Best Podcasting, Webcasting or Streaming Product," stated Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President of DVEO. "The Spark-E II's compatibility with so many video formats makes it stand out from the competition. With a single encoder, operators can stream outdoor events from a portable HD camera, stream lectures using an HDMI camera, stream weddings with an analog camera while simultaneously recording to USB, and more."



"This device also converts computer output to H.264 streams, making it ideal for presentations and digital signage," Laszlo Zoltan went on to say. "It streams HDMI or VGA from a computer to an IPTV set-top box, which then sends the signal to an HD monitor."



The Spark-E II: Live + Record provides for choices for resolutions, IP protocols, "wrappers", and containers. IP output protocols include UDP, HLS, RTSP, RTMP (local and publish). The system features multi rate, multi protocol support -- the transport stream output can use different network protocols for transmission.



The system supports 1080i, 1080p, 720p, and 480i resolutions. Input resolutions are up to 1080p60. Output resolutions are up to 1080i60. The output includes downscaling. When needed, the system can scale down incoming HD streams to SD.



The system is set up and configured with an easy-to-use web-based management user interface (GUI) that can be remotely accessed via the public internet. It works with industry standard decoders. A companion decoder, the Spark-D II™, is available.







DVEO, Spark-D, and Spark-E are trademarks of Computer Modules, Inc.

All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.





Supplemental Information for Press Release



Features:



Supports both HD and SD H.264/MPEG-4 AVC encoding

Inputs: 3G SDI HD-SDI, HDMI, VGA, CVBS, or YPbPr (one input channel at a time)

Input resolutions up to 1080p60

Stores input on USB dongle

Outputs: Single IP stream through GigE port (RJ45)

IP output protocols: UDP, HLS, RTSP, RTMP (local and publish)

Low latency -- 495 milliseconds

Configurable bit rate up to 10 Mbps

Multi rate, multi protocol support: Transport stream outputs can use different network protocols for transmission

Able to scale down incoming HD streams to SD

Supports H.264 High Profile @ Level 4.0 (HP@L4)

Supports 1080i, 1080p, 720p, 480i

Audio Output: AAC-LC

Mono or Stereo output

Video pre-processing: HDMI, DVI, DVI-A/VGA, CVBS, S-Video, YPbPr: Brightness, Contrast, Hue Saturation; CVBS and S-Video only: Sharpness

Tested to work with industry standard decoders

Web-based GUI

Companion decoder available -- Spark-D II



Suggested Retail Price:

Spark-E II: Live + Record: $995 U.S.





About Worship Facilities Magazine

Worship Facilities Magazine and WorshipFacilities.com are published by The WFX Network, the most influential family of events and media products for churches.



Worship Facilities is the authoritative source for churches seeking to maximize the ministry impact of the resources, people and technology. Worship Facilities' industry-leading content is designed to be read and shared as a resource for executive pastors, pastors, facilities managers, business administrators, operations managers, building committee members and other senior leadership.





About DVEO®

DVEO is a well established, privately held entity headquartered in San Diego, California, since 2001. DVEO develops and sells broadcast quality video encoding and streaming products, media servers and ad insertion solutions to leading Telco TV/OTT and cable operators around the world. The DVEO solutions enable multi-screen service delivery to any device, anytime, anywhere in the world. Deployment models include turnkey installations and cloud-based service delivery. All solutions are built on Linux OS and Intel Xeon-based platforms to ensure 24x7 reliability, and feature DVEO-developed software for maximum flexibility and upgradability, ensuring long term investment protection. These ultra-reliable products are matched by valuable pre-sales consultancy, outstanding post-sales service and support, and -- not least -- unusual affordability.



For more information on DVEO, please contact Rebecca Gray at +1 (858) 613-1818 or rebecca@dveo.com. To download the DVEO press releases and product images, visit the news section at www.dveo.com.









DVEO®, 11409 West Bernardo Court, San Diego, California, 92127

Web: www.dveo.com phone: +1 (858) 613-1818, fax: +1 (858) 613-1815