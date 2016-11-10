Josh Cavin Joins Cutting Edge as Senior Systems Engineer

Media Technology Integrator Expands Los Angeles Office, Grows Commitment to Southern California’s Production Community

Pictured at Cutting Edge's new Los Angeles headquarters are (L-R) Zeke Margolis, Lead Sales Associate; Josh Cavin, Senior Systems Engineer, Shane Thomann, Sales Support; and Sig Knapstad, Co-founder. Photo: David Goggin

Cutting Edge Audio and Video Group, one of California's fastest-growing media systems integrators, today announced that Josh Cavin has joined the company as a Senior Systems Engineer in their new expanded Burbank office. Cavin will provide media technology deployment and support services to Cutting Edge's growing customer community throughout the LA region.



"Josh is an exceptionally experienced systems engineer, a talented production workflow expert, and a true customer advocate," said Sig Knapstad, Cutting Edge co-founder and technical guru. "We are excited to have an industry veteran with such a deep understanding of file-based media production solutions on our staff."



Based out of Cutting Edge's expanded Burbank office, Cavin brings more than a decade of hands-on system integration experience on behalf of the region's top media and entertainment brands. As an ACSR Elite, Cavin has successfully deployed Avid solutions at many of Hollywood's top studio and post-production facilities. He also offers extensive experience configuring and supporting asset management, storage solutions, archive, and delivery systems.



"Cutting Edge is known for personalized service and cares deeply about the success of each and every customer," commented Cavin. "I am honored to be a part of that well-deserved reputation, especially at a time when Cutting Edge is expanding its commitment to the LA region."



"Our new larger location puts us in an even better position to support our customers file based workflow needs," said Zeke Margolis, Cutting Edge Senior Account Manager. "Whether hosting events showcasing new solutions, configuring custom systems prior to installation, or providing hands on access the next generation of media management technology, the new office location - together with the addition of a senior technologist like Josh Cavin - is evidence of Cutting Edge's continued success and proof of our commitment to our Southern California customers."

Cutting Edge is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with a 24-year history of providing technology solutions, systems integration, and support services for the media production hubs of Silicon Valley, San Francisco, and the larger Bay Area. Learn more at: http://www.ceag.com

