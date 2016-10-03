Suitcase TV in the Iphrame for NAB Show New York

NAB New York, Booth 1560 – Suitcase TV Ltd, a leading broadcast IP-based technology developer, will showcase “Iphrame”, an innovative, award-winning, and cost-effective real-time production system that can operate with a combination of IP, ASI, and SDI signals as both inputs and outputs.

Suitcase TV Vice President of Products, Ed Calverley said, “Iphrame is another good reason, as if another was needed, for broadcasters to transition to IP, either in whole or in part. It’s easy, inexpensive, and offers the ability to generate more high quality content without the complicated logistics that plague traditional methods.”

Suitcase enables users who are not ready to make the full transition to IP to do it, painlessly, in stages, at whatever pace suits their needs. This is because Iphrame offers centralized production of outside broadcasts and other live events by handling video, audio, and graphics with software on standard IT hardware or virtual machines.

Calverley adds, “Because Iphrame dispenses with much of the equipment that you would expect in a typical set up, it offers incredible portability. You can put it in the boot of a car or in an overhead bin, and once the destination is reached be up and running in minutes. In fact, because it can be operated remotely, you only need someone at the other end to pick it up, take it to where it’s to be deployed, plug it in, and link it over IP to a broadcast center. Little, almost next to no, experience is required. It really is that simple.”

Suitcase TV can be found at NAB Show New York 2016 on Booth 1560 with its partner Arista Networks. For more information, visit http://www.suitcasetv.com, or to arrange a meeting, email NABSHOWNEWYORK2016@suitcasetv.com.