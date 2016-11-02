Matrix Solutions Readies for Global Product Launch by Expanding Executive Team

PITTSBURGH, PA – November 2, 2016 - Matrix Solutions, an innovator and leader of media ad sales enablement technology, announces the expansion of their executive team as they prepare to launch a new, global media ad sales platform. Ryan Smaretsky joins the team in an advanced role as Director of Strategy and Product Development, and Dan Korhnak has joined as Director of Software Development & Architecture. Both Smaretsky and Korhnak will play a pivotal role in successfully delivering Matrix Solutions’ global media ad sales platform, named Monarch, to market. Available for general release in Q1 of 2017, Monarch will feature an entirely new technology infrastructure and afford vertical customization dependent on the ad-specific workflow.

Smaretsky not only has direct experience both selling and managing client experiences, but he also possesses over a decade of expertise in leading product development and revenue-facing teams. In his new role at Matrix, Smaretsky will be responsible for pushing the team beyond typical product development enhancements to focus on strategies and technologies that leap-frog market expectations. Smaretsky holds a B.S. in Interdisciplinary Programs from Slippery Rock University.

Korhnak, a hands-on leader and advocate of agile development practices, will oversee the technology and infrastructure powering Matrix Solutions’ platforms. In addition to aggregating user feedback, his day-to-day will include guiding the software team on the development process, software practices, and architecture. Prior to joining Matrix, Korhnak worked for over a decade in the healthcare technology industry, building hospital automation software and medication supply chain systems as a Software Engineer and Architect. He has a B.S. in Information Science from the University of Pittsburgh.

“At Matrix we aren’t seeking to reinvent what exists, but to develop beyond the current boundaries in our never-ending goal of creating more revenue and profit for our media clients,” shared Mark Gorman, CEO, Matrix Solutions. “Adding new, forward-thinking leaders like Dan and Ryan, who can successfully bring innovative strategies, thought, and effective leadership to our company, is imperative for our next phase of strategic growth.”

The Monarch platform will provide extensive versatility and scalability to sales teams and organizations looking to manage advertising sales opportunities and efforts holistically across multiple media revenue channels.

