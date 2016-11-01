Clear-Com Showcases FreeSpeak II Wireless Intercom Solution at NAB Show New York 2016

At NAB Show New York 2016, Clear-Com® will present the FreeSpeak II wireless base station – FreeSpeak II-Base II – that supports multiple frequencies and up to 25 wireless beltpacks across a wide area. This latest addition to the FreeSpeak II digital wireless solution enables unprecedented coverage, flexibility and reliability for virtually any production.



Like all FreeSpeak II components, including the recently released FreeSpeak II Splitter, beltpacks and transceiver antennas, FreeSpeak Base II (FSII-BII) integrates seamlessly with Clear-Com’s intercom systems, providing a unified voice communication solution over both wired and wireless networks.



FSII-BII’s distinctive features include:

-Support for up to 25 full-duplex wireless beltpacks, enabling coverage of a large production area with up to 10 distributed-antenna transceivers, and two transceiver splitters spanning up to 65,000 feet from the base station over fibre connection

-Digital signal transmission over 1.9GHz and 2.4GHz frequency bands

-Two built-in optional SFP fibre connectors for enabling either a native single-mode or multi-mode fibre link between base stations and the FreeSpeak II Splitter (FSII-SPL)

-Four built-in two-wire connectors that allow the base station to provide power and connection for up to 20 industry-standard analog wired beltpacks, such as Clear-Com's RS-700 or other brands \

-An intuitive cascade menu and a browser-based Core Configuration Manager (CCM) for system configuration and real-time system changes



“The FreeSpeak II-Base II is a welcome addition to Clear-Com’s award-winning FreeSpeak II wireless intercom system, enabling productions to cover much larger areas while retaining a clear and reliable signal,” said Craig Fredrickson, Product Manager of Clear-Com. “FreeSpeak II is now established as the go-to wireless intercom solution among audio professionals for virtually any production environment, regardless of size.”



