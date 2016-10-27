Audinate Announces Dante Via and Dante Virtual Soundcard Bundle for $59.95

PORTLAND, OR — October 27, 2016—Audinate®, creator of the industry-leading audio networking technology Dante™, announces the immediate worldwide availability of the Dante Software “Combo Pack”, combining licenses for Dante Via and Dante Virtual Soundcard for only $59.95. This bundle represents a 25% savings over purchasing the software separately. The Dante Software Combo Pack provides the ultimate in computer-based audio flexibility and creativity, including:

• Record up to 64 channels of audio using your favorite tools with Dante Virtual Soundcard

• Share audio from applications and USB devices with Dante Via

• Create computer-only audio networks, or connect to any Dante system

Dante Via connects all your computer-based audio, including USB, Thunderbolt and PCIe devices as well as audio applications, to any Dante audio network. Audio applications, connected devices and Dante network endpoints are automatically discovered and displayed in an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. Dante Via supports up to 16x16 channels of audio for each application and up to 32x32 for each connected device.

Dante Virtual Soundcard turns your computer into a high performance Dante-powered recording workstation. Users can instantly connect to record, process and playout up to 64x64 channels using any audio application and any combination of Dante-enabled devices and software. Like Dante Via, Dante Virtual Soundcard uses the Ethernet port you already have —no snakes, no converters, no special cables or connectors.

"The Dante Software Combo Pack offers a great value for two industry-leading software applications," says Joshua Rush, VP of Marketing & Product for Audinate. "Dante Via and Dante Virtual Soundcard both provide unprecedented routing of computer-based audio devices and applications."

To learn more and to purchase the Dante Software Combo Pack, visit www.audinate.com/combopack



About Audinate

Audinate was founded with a vision to revolutionize professional and commercial audio for the 21st century. Audinate’s award-winning Dante audio-over-IP networking solution is the worldwide leader and is used extensively in the professional live sound, commercial installation, broadcast, public address, and recording industries. Dante replaces traditional analogue audio cables by transmitting perfectly synchronized audio signals across large distances, to multiple locations at once, using nothing more than an Ethernet cable. Audinate is headquartered in Australia and has regional offices in the United States, United Kingdom and Hong Kong. Dante technology powers products available from hundreds of leading audio partners around the world.

Dante is a trademark of Audinate Pty Ltd, Audinate is a registered trademark of Audinate Pty Ltd.