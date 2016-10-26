Red Giant Magic Bullet Suite 13 Makes a Huge Leap Forward for Filmmakers

Portland, OR – October 26, 2016 –Red Giant announced today the availability of Magic Bullet Suite 13, a significant update to its widely-used color correction, finishing and film looks tools for filmmakers. Packed with powerful new features, every single tool in the Magic Bullet Suite has received major updates and is now GPU accelerated. And for the first time ever, Magic Bullet Suite delivers real-time color correction thanks to OpenCL support in Adobe® Premiere® Pro CC, extending the toolset for users of the industry’s leading NLE.

“Magic Bullet Suite has always been the most approachable set of tools for professional color grading and finishing,” said Aharon Rabinowitz, Red Giant’s head of marketing. “This release makes it all faster and better, both in the user experience and in the end result. Editors and filmmakers will love the intuitiveness and power of the tools, and they’ll get more done, thanks to Magic Bullet Suite 13’s real-time performance for color correction.”

Magic Bullet Looks 4.0

A major upgrade to Red Giant’s tool for powerful looks and color correction for filmmakers, Magic Bullet Looks 4.0 delivers real-time performance in Adobe Premiere Pro CC, thanks to new OpenCL support, new presets, tools, and some essential workflow and UI enhancements. Among the enhancements that make this upgrade a serious improvement for users are more than 50 new presets (over 200, in total), a new “favorite” looks feature, and the ability to create an image reference library for comparison. Red Giant has also updated scopes so they can be resized (larger or smaller), and users can zoom in and out of the hue/saturation scope.

Magic Bullet Colorista IV

Red Giant’s professional color correction tool for filmmakers now includes Guided Color Correction, a step-by-step process for quickly and accurately balancing a shot. Simple to use, Guided Color Correction makes balancing a shot incredibly easy, delivering beautiful results, while educating editors as they move through each stage of the color workflow. Magic Bullet Colorista IV also features the new Colorista Panel, which greatly expands (or enhances) the Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects color grading experience. Users can reposition, scale and dock the interface, and Colorista IV's UI elements will arrange themselves to fit within the space. Similar to an adaptive web layout, users can enable full screen, vertical, or horizontal layouts.

Announcing the All-New Magic Bullet Denoiser III

Magic Bullet Denoiser has always been the go-to tool for removing unwanted video noise from footage – a necessary and, until now, time-consuming process. The new Denoiser III is a game-changing update, offering users the magic formula of tight engineering, ease of use, incredible speeds, and the highest quality results imaginable. Rewritten entirely from scratch, Denoiser III is powered by wrnch, the computer vision technology startup backed by investor Mark Cuban, of Shark Tank fame.

“Magic Bullet Denoiser III runs on some powerful and incredibly fast video denoising technology from wrnch. Mix that with Red Giant’s ability to provide an intuitive user experience, and you’ve easily got the best desktop video denoiser on the market,” states Mark Cuban. Leveraging wrnch computer vision technology, the speed and reliability of Denoiser III is unmatched by any other denoising tool available, easily making it the best and fastest noise removing software on the market.

“Red Giant is always working to bring the best filmmaking experience to our customers through technology that not only provides great results, but that is also easy to use,” states Chad Bechert, CEO of Red Giant. “We're excited to partner with wrnch to deliver a next generation video denoising tool that will make what has always been a slow and painful process faster and better than ever before."

Magic Bullet Mojo II

The go-to tool for achieving a sophisticated, cinematic color grade in seconds, Magic Bullet Mojo II has been updated to keep pace with the most popular looks of today’s Hollywood films. Mojo II instantly gives footage a unified complementary color palette that makes everything look better. It’s all the tricks professional colorists use on big-budget Hollywood movies, in one compact package. Mojo II is easy to use and works in many host apps, making it simple for editors to get a great look, wherever they are working. The new version adds features like vignetting, exposure controls, and temperature/tint sliders to give filmmakers the most Mojo possible.

Magic Bullet Cosmo II

Magic Bullet Cosmo II, Red Giant’s tool for fast, simple digital cosmetic cleanup, delivers refined results that look more natural than ever. With an improved skin smoothing algorithm, users can easily balance skin tones, reduce wrinkles, and remove skin blemishes, to make talent look their absolute best. And with the help of a new skin sampling tool, users can target exact skin tones, making the process easier and more intuitive than ever before.

Red Giant Adds Magic Bullet Renoiser to the Suite

Renoiser is an entirely new product that gives footage a cinematic texture and grain. Whether users are working with denoised video, CGI and motion graphics, or video shot on a camera that produces virtually noiseless footage, Renoiser’s all-new, real-time, GPU-accelerated grain engine rebuilds footage with an incredibly authentic cinematic texture and grain. Renoiser is fully-customizable and includes 16 noise/grain presets based on real film stocks and popular movies (such as 16MM, 8MM and much more). Renoiser supports OpenGL/OpenCL (Adobe Mercury Playback), delivering results in real time.

Magic Bullet Film 1.2

The tool of choice for giving footage the look and color of real motion picture film has been updated with OpenCL support for real-time playback. Magic Bullet Film 1.2 emulates the entire photochemical process – from the original film negative, to color grading, and finally to the print stock. With no need to wait for footage to develop, the workflow is easier and faster than ever. Magic Bullet Film 1.2 is a FREE update to Magic Bullet Film 1.0.

Magic Bullet Suite 13 Compatibility

Supported host applications: All Magic Bullet tools work in Adobe Premiere Pro CC, Adobe After Effects CC and Apple Final Cut Pro X; some tools work in additional host apps.

OS: All tools work on both Windows and Mac.

A single license of Magic Bullet Suite gives users access to the tools in all supported host apps on the same computer. Check the individual product pages for specific host-app and OS compatibility.

Update to Red Giant Magic Bullet Suite 13

Current Magic Bullet Suite users can upgrade for $299 to the latest version via the Red Giant Website or through Red Giant Link. For additional help updating to the latest version of Magic Bullet, please contact the Red Giant support team with any questions.

How to Purchase

Red Giant Magic Bullet Suite 13 is now available for $899. New customers can download a free trial or purchase from http://www.redgiant.com/products/.

Customers can purchase individual products or the entire Magic Bullet Suite 13. Complete pricing info available at https://www.redgiant.com/products/magic-bullet-suite/.

Red Giant Volume License Program

Customers interested in 5 or more licenses of Magic Bullet Suite are eligible for the Red Giant Volume Program, which offers great pricing and many other advantages. Learn more at http://www.redgiant.com/volume/.

The Red Pledge

Red Pledge is Red Giant commitment to customer happiness, with no purchasing hassles. Learn about the Red Pledge guarantee at www.redgiant.com/redpledge/.

About Red Giant

Red Giant is a software company made up of talented artists and technologists who collaborate to create unique tools for filmmakers, editors, VFX artists, and motion designers. Our company culture is focused on finding balance between work and life - we call it “the double bottom line” - this philosophy helps us ignore complexity in favor of building simple tools that yield giant results. Over the last decade, our products (like Magic Bullet and Trapcode) have become the standard in film and broadcast post-production. With over 200,000 users, it’s nearly impossible to watch 20 minutes of TV without seeing our software in use. From our experiences as artists and filmmakers, we aspire to not only provide tools for artists, but inspiration as well. Watch our films, learn from over 200 free tutorials, or try our software online at redgiant.com.

