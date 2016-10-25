Qligent Advances OTT and OTA Signal Monitoring and Analysis in the Cloud at NAB New York

MELBOURNE, Florida, October 25, 2016 — Qligent comes to NAB Show New York next month with a strategy to help over-the-air (OTA)broadcasters extend its monitoring footprint to the challenging OTT universe, while enhancing the possibilities of OTA data aggregation and monitoring.

Qligent is the innovative company behind Vision, the industry’s most prominent and widely deployed cloud-based monitoring and analysis platform. Vision’s cloud-based architecture eliminates the need for expensive and proprietary hardware, and instead allows broadcasters to deploy virtual servers and probes at any location to collect data associated with signal quality and performance. This is especially valuable for broadcasters that have limited resources, yet need an efficient means of monitoring and analyzing performance across the vast landscape of globally dispersed OTT systems.

OTT Monitoring

Using Vision’s highly scalable architecture, a broadcaster locally monitoringOTA signals for quality of service (QoS) and quality of experience (QoE) can quickly and remotely scale their Vision footprint to monitor new locations. Qligent’s SaaS business model keeps costs low as newQligent Vision Probes are deployed to analyze IP-based streams worldwide. All data collected from remote sites arepresented on a centralized Vision dashboard at master control.

“While local TV stations and broadcast networks certainly have Repack and ATSC 3.0 on the mind, we are receiving a quickly-escalating number of inquiries around monitoring OTT streams,” said Ted Korte, COO, Qligent. “Broadcasters are looking to understand and tame their OTT delivery before tackling their upcoming over-the-air challenges.At NAB Show New York, we intend to show how broadcasters can use Vision to support geographically dispersed monitoring needs, with deeper insights into trends and impact analysis associated with how signal performance affects viewership. Since Qligent’s Virtual Probes are very low-cost, we can help broadcasters cover this complex, high-density signal terrain down to the last mile.”

The centralized Vision dashboard, on display at Booth 735 (where Qligent will share space with Avateq), offers an easily manageable and customized interface with all performance reporting. Users can drill down to analyze everything from raw transport feeds to fault logs, isolate issues and develop a clear action plan to troubleshoot and improve performance. Vision’s built-in recording features also allow users to review and analyzerecent video and audio files.

ATSC 3.0 Physical Layer Monitoring

At its core, Vision provides insight into five distinct signal layers: physical and transport layers associated with QoS at the broadcast studio and RF plant; video and audio layers associated with QoE at consumer locations; and a data layer that comprises activity connected to EPG, SCTE35/104 triggers, captions and subtitles.

At NAB Show New York, Qligent will show how Avateq’s physical layer monitoring hardware, typically used to monitordetailed RF performance at transmitter sites, can cleanly integrate with Vision to greatly enhance the data aggregation possibilities of monitoring OTAsystems from the studio to the transmitter; and onward through to the delivery point.

The Qligent and Avateq joint demonstration will focus on integration between Qligent’s Vision platform and Avateq’s AVQ1022, its latest RF layer monitoring receiver and signal analyzer built specifically to address ATSC 3.0 and other global DTV standards, including DVB-T, DVB-T2 and ISDB-Tb. NAB Show New York takes place November 9-10 at the Javits Convention Center in New York City.

ABOUT Qligent

Qligent architects complete monitoring and visualization solutions for broadcasters, content distributors, ad agencies, regulators and network operators. Based in Melbourne, Florida, Qligent’s software-defined approach provides an open, vendor-agnostic platform to monitor performance, integrity and compliance of multiple signals, streams and systems across enterprises of any size. Its solutions provide the same consistent quality of content and service across multiple delivery platforms simultaneously.