FSR’s New FRAME for Ceiling Enclosures Scores Tech & Learning 2016 Award of Excellence

Woodland Park, NJ — FSR, a leading manufacturer of a wide variety of infrastructure products for the audio/video, Information and Communications Technologies (ICT), education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, proudly announces that its new FRAME (CB-SR22), has scored a Tech & Learning 2016 Awards of Excellence win in the “New Products” category of the publication’s highly popular program. The FRAME, used in conjunction with FSR’s ceiling boxes, provides a quick, easy and convenient installation solution when mounting equipment, a projector or a display in a drywall ceiling.

A panel of Tech & Learningmagazine advisors evaluated and tested hundreds of entries and honored products that broke new ground or added significant enhancements to proven education tools. The prestigious recognition program is in its 34th year.

Entries were divided into two categories: New Products and Best Upgraded Products. Winning selections include software and Web-based products, as well as hardware and AV tools. Among the high-quality candidates being honored are resources addressing management, safety, communication, differentiated learning, assessment, and other key areas in education.

Ideal for the K-12 market, FSR’s popular FRAME is used in conjunction with the FSR CB-22p Classroom Ceiling Enclosure and can be installed in the ceiling opening using threaded rod, stranded wire cable, or screws through specific holes in the sides of the unit. The ceiling box can then be hung vertically, via the included cables, while the equipment is mounted and wired allowing convenient access to the components and cables. It’s lifted into the frame and locked into place and its interior can be accessed in the same way for future re-cabling and service.

“FSR is honored that our popular FRAME has been recognized with an award from such a prestigious media outlet as Tech & Learning magazine,” said Jan Sandri, FSR president. “Our FRAME has been really well received within the industry and we are proud with the latest acknowledgement and award. The fact that the judges make their determinations by putting each and every entry through a thorough examination and testing process speaks volumes to how outstanding our products are and how they truly meet the needs of our customers.”

According to Kevin Hogan, editorial director for NewBay Media’s Tech & Learning Group, judges “once again examined hundreds of entries to select those products that were deemed worthy of our 2016 Award of Excellence. This wasn't just checking off spec sheets and surfing other people's reviews. Each product was handled and scored individually. Not an easy task. These companies can be proud that our team of judges granted them their seal of approval."

For over 30 years, Tech & Learninghas been — and continues to be — the leading resource for K-12 leaders. Its publications, Web sites and events provide factual and evaluative information on trends, products, and strategies to educators who purchase technology products in their districts and schools. Tech & Learning, published by NewBay Media LLC, delivers the highest quality content and essential resources to manage, train, and teach technology.

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of signal management and infrastructure solutions for the audio / video, datacom, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless switchers and HDBaseT & CAT-X signal delivery solutions.

The company is an Energy Star Partner and complies with the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 to demonstrate its deep commitment to preserving the planet. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. For more information: www.fsrinc.com.

