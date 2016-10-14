Experience the Latest in Sigma Lens and Camera Innovations at PhotoPlus Expo 2016

NewYork,NY–October11, 2016 –SigmaCorporationofAmerica, aleadingDSLRlens, camera, flashandaccessorymanufacturer, hasannounceditsparticipationinthe 2016 PDNPhotoPlusInternationalConference + Expo (PPE), heldattheJavitsConventionCenterinNewYorkCityfromOctober 20-22, 2016. InadditiontopresentationsbyitsesteemedgroupofSigmaProphotographers, Sigmawilldisplaythebrand-new85mmF1.4 DGHSMArt, 12-24mmF4 DGHSMArt and 500mmF4 DGOSHSMSportGlobalVisionlensesanditsnewlineofCinelensesatbooth 537.

Addingtothisyear’sexcitement, Sigmawillalsohaveonegiveawayeachdayforattendeeswhovisitthebooth. Attendeescanenterthedailydrawingforachancetowina24-35mm Art lens, 50mm ArtlensoraSigmasdQuattro with a 30mm F1.4 Art lens, a total value of more than $2500.00!

BrandNewHigh-PerformanceSigmaGlobalVisionLenses

UnveiledatPhotokina 2016, thehighlyanticipatedSigma 85mmF1.4 Art, 12-24mmF4 Artand 500mmF4 SportGlobalVisionlenseswillheadlinetheSigmaphotoexhibit.

Sigma 85mmF1.4 DGHSMArt – theultimateportraitlens.ThenewSigma 85mmF1.4 Artlensisengineeredtosupportthehighestresolutionsensorsonthemarketwithanexceptionaldegreeofsharpness. Thehigh-performanceopticalsystemispurpose-builtbySigmaR&Dtoproducetheattractivebokeheffectsoughtafterbydiscerningphotographers.

Sigma 12-24mmF4 DGHSMArt – an ultra-wideanglezoomfortheeraofhighresolutiondigitalcameras. BoastingtherenownedGlobalVisionimagequalityfromcentertoedge, thenewSigma 12-24mmF4 featuresthelargestasphericalglassintheindustry, offeringphotographersanultra-wideanglezoomwithvirtuallynodistortion, flareorghosting.



Sigma 500mmF4 DGOSHSMSportLens – the profast-apertureprimesupertelephoto. TheflagshipSigmasupertelephoto 500mmF4 SportlensincorporatestheverylatestinSigmaopticaltechnologyandinnovation. Designedfortheprofessionalsportsandwildlifeshooter, theultra-durablelensfeaturesmagnesiumalloycomponents, acarbonfiberhoodandawater-andoil-resistantfrontelement, andisdustandsplashproof. In addition to the enhanced weather sealing, the 500mm F4 features a drop-in rear filter slot for polarizers, UV and other critical filters.

InadditiontothenewlensesannouncedatPhotokina, SigmawillhavethesdQuattroH, its secondcamera in the Quattro DSLR line up, onhand. Sigma’shighlyuniqueAPS-HmirrorlesscamerafeaturestheFoveonsensor and is renownedforitsincredibleimagequalityandcolorfidelity; producingimagerycomparabletothatofa 51MPDSLRwithaBayer-patternsensor.

ALeapForwardforFilmmakers

Sigmawillalsobeshowcasing for the first time in the United StatesitsnewlineupofCinelenses. A bold step forward into the world of cinematography, the new Sigma Cine lineup features eight high-performance lenses purpose-built for the latest, high-resolution digital cinema cameras. Supporting 6k and 8k productions, the new Sigma Cine lenses leverage the outstanding optical design of the company’s world-renowned Global Vision still photography lenses. Engineered with a completely new mechanical lens body, the new Cine lenses are designed to meet the needs of modern-day cinema production with the core optical quality DNA that has defined the Sigma benchmark of imaging excellence.

The CineHighSpeedZoomLine - 18-35mm T2 and 50-100mm T2



The high speed zoom line offerstheconstantapertureofT2 throughoutthezoomrangewith superioropticalperformance that iscapableofhigh-resolution 6K-8K shooting. Delivering thehighestimagequalityinitsclass, theHighSpeedZoomis ergonomically compactanddesigned for E, EF and PL camera system mounts.

The Cine FF Zoom Line - 24-35mm T2.2 FF

Compatiblewithafull-frameimagesensor, the FF Zoom’s outstanding opticalperformance also supports 6K-8Kshooting. Becausesofewlensescatertotherequirementsofthelatestdigitalcinemacameras’ imagesensors, thislineprovidesarareoptionforcinematographers. The FF Zoom is designed for E and EF camera system mounts.

TheCineFFHighSpeedPrimeLine- 20mm T1.5 FF, the 24mm T1.5 FF, 35mm T1.5 FF, the 50mm T1.5 FF and the 85mm T1.5 FF

The Cine High Speed Prime lineup featureslensesrangingfrom 20mmto 85mm, withallfivetoutinganapertureofT1.5. Highlycompactandcompatiblewithfull-framesensors, theselensesoffersuperiorresolution.They bring aconsistentleveloflighttotheproduction, offeringgreaterconsistencytoanyfilm’scolor, contrastandoveralllookbeforeitenterspost-production. The FF High Speed Prime line is designed for E, EF and PL camera system mounts.

SigmaPros and ExpertsHeadlinetheSigmaTheatre

SigmaPros and expertswillonceagaintakecenterstageontheSigmaPPETheater. FanfavoritesRomanKurywczak, Brian Linhoff, AndyMarcus, JenRozenbaumandJimSchmelzerwillsharetheirlatesttipsandtechniquesin the following presentation topics: Paradigm Shift in the World of Bird Photography, Fast Glass for Night Photography, Destination Weddings, How to Empower with Boudoir, Design your own Portrait, Maximum Impact and Creative Flair as well as a special presentation on the new Sigma Cine lenses. For more information including presentation descriptions, please visit: https://blog.sigmaphoto.com/2016/sigma-at-photoplusexpo-2016/.



SigmaGiveawaysatPPE2016

PPE 2016 attendeeswhovisitSigmaatbooth 537 willhaveachancetoenterandwinoneofSigma’sdailygeargiveaways:24-35mm Art lens,50mm ArtlensoraSigmasdQuattro with a 30mm F1.4 Art lens.

