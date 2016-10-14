Artel Video Systems Announces InfinityLink IP-based Transport Capabilities

WESTFORD, Mass. -- Oct 13, 2016 -- Artel Video Systems, a world-class provider of innovative IP- and fiber-based media transport solutions supporting global telecommunications, broadcast, and related markets, today announced two new members of its InfinityLink broadcast media transport solution. These include the ILC450 10G HD/SD-SDI, ASI IP Gateway & GigE Data Transport module and the ILC410 SD-SDI or ASI Two-Channel Bidirectional IP Gateway. The ILC450 and ILC410 add seamless IP capabilities to Artel's InfinityLink platform.

Integrated seamlessly within the InfinityLink platform, the ILC450 and ILC410 address the industry's growing requirements as they migrate from direct fiber to IP networks. The ILC450 supports auto-sensing of standards-based, broadcast-quality HD/SD-SDI and ASI video formats. SMPTE 2022-1/2/5/6 IP Encapsulation and optional Forward Error Correction (FEC) algorithms enable flexible configurations of the ILC450 that maximize reliable performance and minimize latency. Also, a 1 GigE IP interface allows end users to bridge IP data for greater bandwidth utilization of the 10G Ethernet interface. The ILC410 enables DVB-ASI and SD-SDI video to be reliably transported over IP networks.

"As end users begin to migrate to IP-based operations, they need video, audio, and data transport solutions that can help them manage complex workflows consisting of multiple formats and technologies," said Rafael Fonseca, Vice President and Director of Product Management, Artel Video Systems. "Artel understands the multifaceted challenges that face broadcasters and other markets. That's why we have launched our InfinityLink product line with the all-new ILC450 and ILC410. Both solutions are designed to provide greater flexibility and bandwidth efficiency for reliable video and data transport over IP networks."

Artel Video Systems will showcase its IP-based solutions at SMPTE 2016 in booth 105 and at the 2016 NAB Show New York in booth 1202. Attendees are encouraged to stop by to learn more.

About Artel Video Systems

Artel Video Systems is a world-class provider of innovative IP- and fiber-based media transport solutions supporting global telecommunications, broadcast, and related markets. Artel's integrated solutions include the award-winning DigiLink media transport platform; InfinityLink, broadcast media transport solutions; and FiberLink, one of the industry's largest selections of fiber optic transmission products. Artel Video Systems is an employee-owned business. More information is available at www.artel.com.

