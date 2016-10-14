141st Audio Engineering Society Convention Brings the Best in Professional Audio to Los Angeles

— Convention reminds West-Coast audio community, “If it’s about Audio, It’s at AES!” —





New York, NY — AES L.A. 2016 “was a runaway success,” proclaimed Phil Wagner, President of exhibitor Focusrite Novation Inc. “We were busy non-stop the entire time with high-quality clientele. It will be memorable as one of the busiest shows ever.” That sentiment was shared by fellow exhibitor Joe Bull, Managing Director of JoeCo, who stated that AES L.A. was his company’s best West Coast AES Convention in years. “We were very impressed by the volume and the quantity of the traffic at AES L.A.”



The 141st Audio Engineering Society Convention, held Thursday, September 29, 2016, through Sunday, October 2, 2016, at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California, was the place to be if you wanted to listen, learn and connect with the movers and shakers of the audio industry. The exhibition floor, panels and technical sessions were crowded throughout the show with over 250 brands represented in the exhibits hall and over 13,000 registered attendees. The convention received praise from attendees, exhibitors, sponsors and collaborative organizations alike, and with over 200 presentations from over 650 leading researchers and practitioners in the field, AES Los Angeles provided an unprecedented convention experience.

Proving once again that “If it’s about audio, it’s at AES,” Convention Committee Co-Chairs Valerie Tyler and Michael MacDonald and their team created a comprehensive schedule of workshops, panels and special events. "The Los Angeles Convention Center’s West Hall was a great new location for AES 141; the layout is much more convenient,” said MacDonald. “The convention committee and the AES staff did a great job with the program and facilities. We also co-located the AVAR conference, and that brought cutting-edge 3D audio for gaming and virtual reality into the mainstream of the AES. Overall it was a fantastic success with solid attendance and record program participation."

“I was really impressed by the amazing program our Convention committee assembled this year – featuring industry legends and leading innovators, and setting a record for paid registrations,” stated Executive Director of the AES Bob Moses. “It’s a real blessing to experience the passion and wisdom these people bring to the event, and to be in a position to harness the innovative forces that shape our industry. I’m proud to see AES67 take off, and watch the companies who have been leading the charge in our standards committee become the market leaders in the exhibition now. VR seems to be the next big thing, and the top developers were right there at our event, mapping out the future. And it’s fun to watch thousands of audio professionals kick the tires on gear from an elite class of manufacturers who come to our exhibition every year. Even Stevie Wonder came, and he came back a second day to get it all in!”

“Here at AES, we get to spend more time with customers, and for us, it's a quality-over-quantity experience,” said James Capparelle, marketing manager, USA, for DPA Microphones. “The crowd that AES attracts – it’s the Audio Engineering Society, after all – means that we get a lot of engineers, and this is their passion. Everyone is here because they want to be; it’s not a retailer audience like at other shows; this one is for our crowd. It’s the engineers who are using our microphones, and that's who we like to market our products to: professional users.”

Will Eggleston, Genelec Inc. Marketing Director, noted, “This year’s AES convention was a great success. It was obvious to those of us at the Genelec booth and demo room that this group of attendees was knowledgeable, qualified and experienced. Whether working pros or aspiring students, these were the individuals – serious about audio – whom we try to reach throughout the year. We were also impressed with the comprehensive technical program assembled by AES, serving the interests of attendees across a variety of audio disciplines.”

The convention received support from leading audio companies including Platinum Sponsor Sennheiser; Special Events Sponsor The Recording Academy® P&E Wing; Mobile App Sponsor THAT Corp; Broadcast & Streaming Track Sponsor Dolby; Game Audio Track Sponsors Oculus and GAUDIO Labs; Project Studio Expo Sponsors Antelope Audio, Focusrite, Genelec, Sennheiser, Universal Audio and Waves; and Live Sound Expo Sponsors Avid, Cadac, DPA, KV² Audio, L-Acoustics, Lectrosonics, QSC, Sennheiser, Waves and Yamaha.

For additional information on the Audio Engineering Society and its conventions, conferences and technological outreach, visit http://www.aes.org.



Photo Caption: Attendees kept the exhibition hall busy for three full days during AES L.A. 2016, where over 250 brands were represented.

