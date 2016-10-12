VITEC Captures Audio & Video Processing and Distribution Product of the Year From AV Awards

PARIS, France -- Oct. 12, 2016 -- VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced that its MGW Ace and MGW D265 end-to-end streaming solution earned a prestigious AV Award as the Audio & Video Processing and Distribution Product of the Year. Now in its 18th year, the AV Awards recognize best practices, innovations, and excellence across the global audiovisual industry.

"To be a recipient of the AV Award for Product of the Year is an incredible honor, and that the award was judged by our peers and acknowledges VITEC's hard work makes it all the more meaningful," said Philippe Wetzel, CEO, VITEC. "MGW Ace and MGW D265 is an end-to-end, on-the-go streaming solution that provides our customers with the forefront of innovation, and is also customizable for any project, scale, or budget."

VITEC'S MGW Ace and MGW D265 end-to-end streaming solution, with embedded Pro-MPEG FEC or Zixi error correction capabilities, provides broadcasters, corporate IT, government agencies, military units, and worship facilities with a turnkey solution for sending video point to point or point to multi-point using half the network bandwidth previously required with H.264 systems, while retaining the same video quality. Instead of turning to software-based video clients or camera solutions with reduced frame rates, the efficient video compression standard enables higher quality broadcasting from field deployments.

The AV Award judging panel consisted of senior representatives from user companies and key industry players. The awards were announced on Sept. 30 at the Grosvenor House Hotel, London, with over 1,100 key industry representatives in attendance.

About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.

