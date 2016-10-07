Presteigne Broadcast Hire announces MBO

Presteigne Broadcast Hire, a leading dry hire and total multi-location production solution provider, today announced the completion of a management buyout (MBO) that perfectly positions the company for accelerated growth as it embraces rapid advances in RF, IP and 4K acquisition, management, and delivery.

The MBO, supported by NVM Private Equity LLP, enables Ransome and his team to not only regain control of the business after being part of Avesco Group since shortly after Presteigne’s inception in 1991, but puts in place a substantial investment programme designed to firmly establish Presteigne as the industry’s largest mainstream broadcast hire company.

David Rolfe, Investment Partner of NVM Private Equity, said “Presteigne has a strong platform for growth and NVM is delighted to be able to support Mike and his team with the necessary resources to expand the business as an independent company. Presteigne has a strong client base, quality leadership, and operates across different geographies, sectors and specialist areas of the broadcasting industry. We are looking forward to working with the team on this next exciting chapter and warmly welcome Presteigne to our portfolio of dynamic brands.”

According to Ransome, “We’ve come such a long way in 25 years, seeing, meeting, and often exceeding expectations, from boat races on the River Thames to live broadcasts from the centre of a dormant African volcano.

“The time is right to take full control of Presteigne’s destiny, which will in turn enable our customers to respond to and exploit enormous revenue-generating opportunities worldwide.”

Presteigne will continue to provide the audio, video, and increasingly software-defined technology, reliability, and service for which it is renowned, but with a renewed sense of confidence that independent ownership, management, and a quarter-century of experience can deliver.

Ransome concludes, “It’s a very exciting time for Presteigne, and for the industry. We will provide our clients with the best advice, technology, and support that it’s possible to provide given the flexibility and responsiveness now afforded to us by this MBO.”

A number of executive-level appointments related to the MBO will be announced by Presteigne as they occur.





Presteigne Broadcast Hire is a leading dry hire and complete multi-location production solution provider. Established in 1991, with offices in the UK and operating globally, Presteigne Broadcast Hire has the expertise to offer worldwide solutions to meet a wide range of production needs. Their rental department is one of the most comprehensive in the industry, with access to over 30,000 items of equipment, while specialising in project solutions where they bring their extensive RF, Audio, Video, EVS, HD and 3D divisions together to offer customers a unique and seamless broadcasting experience. For more information, please see: presteigne.tv



NVM Private Equity is independently owned with over 30 years’ experience of investing in unquoted UK businesses. NVM is a generalist investor, managing over £270 million of funds, and is differentiated by having executives living and working in regional business communities throughout the UK. NVM seeks investment opportunities of between £2 million and £12 million in UK businesses which have the right mix of growth potential and market vision. They may be looking to grow organically, acquire another business or secure a management buy-out. www.nvm.co.uk