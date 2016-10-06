AXON FLEXES ITS 4K MUSCLES AT BROADCAST INDIA 2016

With research showing that India is poised to lead the APAC charge towards Ultra High Definition broadcasting, Axon Digital Design is anticipating a positive response to its new SynView modular multiviewer, which will be on show for the first time in Asia at this year’s Broadcast India exhibition (Stand E502).

Capable of handling both 4K and any IP video formats, SynView is ready for the future and can support whatever video transport mechanism the industry chooses to adopt.

Designed for use as a stand-alone unit or as part of an Axon Synapse signal processing system, the new SynView solution is ideal for a wide range of applications and from small to extremely large monitoring walls. It is the only single field latency (20ms@50Hz and 16,7ms@59.94Hz) multiview system on the market and it is also highly customizable, with two basic models available in two versions (SDI I/O or Ethernet I/O) that can be mixed and matched to build a hybrid multiviewer with hundreds of inputs.

“Given the current interest in Ultra-HD, we are confident that Axon products such as SynView and the new 4K up/down converters we recently added to our Synapse signal processing range will help shape the future of 4K production for Indian broadcasters,” says Axon’s Marketing Manager, GeertJan Gussen. “We certainly see India is a burgeoning market and we already count broadcasters such as Tata Sky, Zee Entertainment and STAR among our customer base. Offering local support is very important, especially as people transition from SDI to 4k and IP, so to this end we have appointed Vinod Gangal as Axon’s Product Marketing Manager in India.”

At Broadcast India, Axon will also be showing the latest version of its Cerebrum Control & Monitoring software, which is fast becoming the control solution of choice for mobile production, news and studio live production, master control and remote production. Perfectly suited to complex production environments, Cerebrum significantly reduces production workloads by enabling complex tasks to be completed in minutes. The software supports a wide range of third party devices including routers, production switchers, servers, receiver decoders, multi-viewers and waveform monitors, all of which can be managed from one easy-to-use interface.

For customers looking for broadcast ‘glue’ solutions, Axon will show its Synapse signal processing range that now includes production ‘tool boxes’ supporting Vanc and Hanc data such as timecode and embedded audio, as well as Dolby E encoding and decoding. As already mentioned, Synapse now supports 4K production with a range of up and down converters and a new range of I/O panels that enable conversion to and from 4k 4-wire and 12Gb/s.

Axon will also demonstrate SMART DVB, its complete suite of tools to monitor, report and analyze live MPEG-2 and DVB transport streams. Powerful and versatile, SMART DVB enables owners and operators to ensure health, conformity and quality across the digital distribution chain and to drive performance at the highest level. Following its launch in 2015, leading organizations such as Arqiva, M7, ASTRA, NPO/BVN are already successfully using SMART DVB to monitor and analyse the quality of their DVB operations and boost performance.

Finally, on behalf of its US partner Utah Scientific, Axon will complete its Broadcast India line-up by showcasing the UTAH-100/UDS. This cost-effective router combines the flexibility of a multi-rate digital routing switcher with the economy of simple distribution amplifiers, making it ideal for use in signal distribution applications in all types of facilities.

For further details on Axon’s product range, please visit the team at Broadcast India 2016, Stand E502, or visit www.axon.tv.

About Axon

Headquartered in The Netherlands, and with offices across the world, Axon develops, manufactures and markets high quality broadcast equipment for the conversion, processing, monitoring & control and compliance recording of audio and video signals. Products integrate advanced signal processing techniques, innovative engineering and modular flexibility and provide high quality, affordability and reliability within mission-critical broadcast applications. For more information, please visit www.axon.tv.