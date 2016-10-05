Bannister Lake Powers Financial Broadcast Graphics for Live Video Network Cheddar

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Canada, October 5, 2016 – Bannister Lake, a leading provider of broadcast data aggregation and graphics solutions, today announced that the company’s software is powering financial graphics generation for live news and entertainment company Cheddar.

Cheddar is a live and on-demand video news network focused on covering the most innovative products, technologies, and services transforming people’s lives. The network covers this news through the lens of the companies and executives driving these changes. Cheddar broadcasts from Post 10 on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange, the Sprint Flatiron Building Store, and NASDAQ Marketsite. Aligning with the viewing preferences of millennial audiences, Cheddar is available through social media platforms, over-the-top (OTT) services, mobile apps, and online on its website, cheddar.com. Complementing its flagship Facebook Live streams, Cheddar announced a partnership earlier this month to bring exclusive, live ‘Closing Bell’ coverage to Twitter.

Seeking to expand and enrich its live, on-air graphics capabilities, Cheddar selected software from Bannister Lake to drive financial data management and graphics creation in conjunction with a Ross Xpression broadcast system. Seamlessly bridging Xpression with the Xignite Market Data Cloud, Cheddar’s chosen financial data provider, the Bannister Lake software gives Cheddar’s operators an easy-to-use interface to create and display up-to-the-second stock charts within their live broadcasts. Bannister Lake also generates Cheddar’s on-screen, real-time, crawling stock ticker from Xignite data, while an array of additional features allows Cheddar to trigger lower-third graphics, sequence elements into playlists, and define distinct layouts for the network’s various shows.

“The Bannister Lake software makes it easy for us to call up stock quotes and quickly create live charts for our broadcasts,” said Peter Gorenstein, chief content officer at Cheddar. “That ease and speed are critical, since financial data is time-sensitive. So many graphics solutions are inflexible, expensive, and confusing or complicated to work with. The combination of Bannister Lake software with Ross Xpression has given us the ease of use, reliability and flexibility we need as we expand our brand, programming and reach.”

Gorenstein’s satisfaction with Bannister Lake goes deeper than the software itself. “In a broadcast production environment, there is always a lot of integration required between many varying systems and components, and Bannister Lake has been tremendous in helping with that as our infrastructure evolved,” he added. “They have been responsive, met all of our deadlines, and have been a great partner all around.”

“Cheddar is a great example of the evolution of broadcasting, as new media companies emerge with a focus on the latest distribution platforms to fit the shifting viewing habits of their target audiences,” said Georg Hentsch, president, Bannister Lake. “Our solutions enable efficient, data-driven graphics workflows for any size of media enterprise on any platform, from online broadcasting start-ups to the largest traditional networks. We’re excited to be chosen by Cheddar and to be playing an important role in the growth and success of their innovative content offerings.”

About Bannister Lake Inc.

Bannister Lake is a leading provider of professional video graphic display solutions for broadcast television, cable, satellite, audio/visual and information presentation applications worldwide. Our solutions integrate seamlessly with your existing infrastructure while automating the integration and display of external data sources, improving the productivity of your organization. Visit us online at www.bannisterlake.com.