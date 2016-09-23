2017 HPA Tech Retreat Issues Call for Proposals

LOS ANGELES (23 September 2016) - The Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) has issued a Call for Proposals for the 2017 HPA Tech Retreat®. Considered one of the most important annual events for individuals and companies engaged in the creation, management, and dissemination of content in the dynamic landscape of distribution environments, the Tech Retreat will return to Indian Wells, California for the 23rd year of the event. The event attracts a wide array of attendees and speakers, from Oscar winners to NASA experts, and engages leaders from every facet of the content ecosystem.

The 2017 HPA Tech Retreat® will take place 21 to 24 February 2016 at the Hyatt Regency Resort in Indian Wells, CA (Palm Springs area). Mark Schubin will once again orchestrate the Main Program.



Call for Proposals: Main Program

The Main Program, presented 22 - 24 February, is strictly reserved for marketing-free content. According to Schubin, "Topics may include anything related to moving images and associated sounds, including (but not limited to) augmented reality, bit-rate reduction, the contrast-sensitivity function, digital rights management, energy use for HDR TV sets, format conversion, gigapixel imaging, higher frame rates, immersive-sound, just-valuable-differences, kleptomania in distribution, multi-language subtitling, near-field communications, open-source processing, psychophysics, quantum entanglement for zero latency, retinal (frame-free) imaging, soundfields, terabit transmission, ultra-high-whatever, virtual reality, wider color gamut, x-rays in 8K, young interpupillary distances, and zoom lenses for 32K imaging. Anything from scene to seen and gear to ear is fair game."



Submissions for the Main Program

Submissions for the Main Program are short and informal. Schubin notes, "A sentence or two is usually sufficient and if those few sentences are of interest, submitters will be contacted." Presentations in the main program are typically of half-hour duration, including set-up and Q&A (if any). Longer or shorter presentations can sometimes be accommodated. Panels are typically longer, and submissions for panels should include the panelists and moderator.



The deadline to submit main program proposals is the end of the day on Friday, 28 October 2016, and proposals must come from the proposed presenter. Proposals should be sent directly to Mark Schubin at tvmark@earthlink.net. Every proposal will be promptly acknowledged. In the case a submission is not acknowledged, submitters should contact Mr. Schubin to confirm receipt. Decisions are expected by the beginning of December.



Call For Proposals: Breakfast Roundtables

The Call For Proposals for Breakfast Roundtables is now open. Roundtables begin at 7:30 AM on four mornings during the retreat, Wednesday to Friday. Schubin said, "The Breakfast Roundtables can include marketing information. Table moderators are free to teach, preach, ask, call-to-task, sell, or do anything else that keeps conversation flowing for an hour. The HPA Tech Retreat Roundtables are an extremely popular aspect of the Tech Retreat, and attendees and experts alike relish the opportunity to dig in, debate and discuss an array of topics."



There is no vetting process for Breakfast Roundtables. No retreat-registration discount is conveyed by moderating a Breakfast Roundtable, and all Breakfast Roundtable moderators must be registered for the retreat. Proposals for Breakfast Roundtables may only be submitted by their proposed moderators to Mark Schubin at tvmark@earthlink.net. There is no deadline, but once the maximum number of tables is reached (32 per day), no more can be accepted. Wednesday and Thursday typically fill to the limit; Friday often doesn't. Proposals should list the desired day(s) and the desired topic(s).



Further details for the 2017 HPA Tech Retreat will be announced in the coming weeks, including the SuperSession topics, Innovation Zone details, and seminars and meetings held in advance of the Tech Retreat.



For further information about the 2017 HPA Tech Retreat, visit http://www.hpaonline.com or call +1 213 614 0860. For sponsorship information, please contact Mary Vinton at mvinton@smpte.org.