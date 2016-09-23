Focusrite Holds Successful RedNet Event at Belmont University in Nashville

In association with Audinate, Focusrite continued its educational series of seminars and lectures, sharing their expertise on the advantages of audio-over-IP





Los Angeles, CA – Focusrite hosted a fun and informative event on its RedNet line of products and Audinate’s Dante™ protocol on Thursday, September 15, 2016, at Belmont University Mike Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business, Nashville, TN. Belmont provided a perfect location for this event, as the university has over 25 RedNet units in operation for connecting production rooms, recording spaces, classrooms, two theaters and other critical educational spaces in the R. Milton and Denice Johnson Center.



RedNet is the premier audio-over-IP solution, based around Audinate's industry standard Dante™ protocol. It comprises a suite of top-notch, modular network audio interfaces, combining renowned Focusrite audio quality with the internet-age flexibility of audio-over-IP.

Audinate Senior Technical Sales Engineer Barnie Farkus helped lead a Dante training session. Following that, Ron Romano, Belmont University Technology Specialist, demonstrated how Belmont uses RedNet and Dante for their audio-over-IP networking needs. Next, RedNet National Accounts Manager Kurt Howell held a presentation on the RedNet product line and RedNet workflows. After that, Phil Reynolds, Systems Engineer for Foo Fighters and Queens of the Stone Age, served as guest speaker. Attendees were also able to qualify for Dante Level-1 training certification. A Q&A session closed out the day’s proceedings.

Kurt Howell noted, “We are happy to share Focusrite’s extensive knowledge on audio-over-IP to the students in the audio program at Belmont University and members of the extended community of audio professionals in Nashville. Belmont provided the perfect backdrop, as they have recently made RedNet the backbone of their networking infrastructure across their facilities. Attendees were able to hear firsthand from top creators Audinate and Focusrite, as well as high-profile end user Phil Reynolds, who employs RedNet on a variety of his work, including touring with Foo Fighters and Queens of the Stone Age. Attendees also had the opportunity to become certified at Level 1 with Dante training.”



Photo caption: Pictured L-R: Phil Reynolds, System Engineer for Foo Fighters and Queens of the Stone Age; Kurt Howell, RedNet National Accounts Manager; Bernie Farkus, Audinate Senior Technical Sales Engineer; and Ron Romano, Technology Specialist, Belmont University. Photo credit: Yu Howe. © 2016.

