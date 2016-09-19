Quantum Names Molly Rector Vice President of Marketing

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Sept. 19, 2016 -- Quantum Corp. (NYSE: QTM) today announced that Molly Rector has joined the company as vice president, marketing. Rector brings more than 15 years of enterprise storage experience to the role, including 12 years as a chief marketing officer -- most recently at DataDirect Networks (DDN), an HPC storage provider, and previously at archive storage vendor Spectra Logic. Her appointment comes as Quantum continues to expand its portfolio of scale-out storage, data protection and archive solutions, providing a unique combination of high performance, low-cost capacity and fast access to meet increasing business demands.

"Molly has a deep understanding of customers, their workflows and what it takes to address their evolving storage and data management challenges," said Jon Gacek, president and CEO of Quantum. "She also has a demonstrated record of success in expanding market opportunities and working closely with sales teams to drive profitable growth. I'm excited about drawing on her extensive experience as we look to build on our market momentum and deliver increased value to our customers, partners and shareholders."

Just prior to joining Quantum, Rector spent nearly three years at DDN as CMO and executive vice president of global marketing and product management. During her tenure, she led the company's successful expansion into five new vertical markets, helping to increase the company's customer base by 14 percent a year and contributing to its double-digit revenue growth.

Before DDN, from 2004 to 2014, Rector was CMO and executive vice president of worldwide marketing and product management at Spectra Logic, where she drove the company's strategy shift from a point technology focus to a solution-centric approach and increased the sales funnel by more than 40 percent. As part of an initiative to expand Spectra Logic's market, she also founded the Active Archive Alliance, an industry coalition formed to educate end users on the evolving new technologies that enable reliable, online and efficient access to archived data. She continues to serve on the Alliance board, as well as the board of the Storage Networking Industry Association.

"Having both competed against and partnered with Quantum over the years, I know what a strong technology and product portfolio the company has and how uniquely suited it is to meeting some of the most difficult storage challenges organizations are facing," said Rector. "I look forward to bringing this message and the benefits of Quantum's solutions to a broader range of customers and working with the rest of the leadership team to achieve the company's growth objectives."

About Quantum

Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. From small businesses to major enterprises, more than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding data workflow challenges. Quantum's end-to-end, tiered storage foundation enables customers to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. See how at www.quantum.com/customerstories.

