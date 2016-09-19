UK Broadcast Industry Leaders Switch Over to DPA d:screet™ Lavalier Microphones

Sky Cricket, Presteigne Broadcast Hire, FAC365 and CTV Outside Broadcast are among a growing list of companies that have made DPA’s d:screet™ Miniature Microphones their first choice for capturing television presenter commentary and dialogue. Over 200 microphones were traded-in during UK distributor Sound Network’s recent campaign.

Used the world over for film and TV sound recording, d:screet™ Miniature Microphones are renowned for delivering exceptionally high quality audio. Sound quality was one of the key reasons why many broadcasters made the switch to d:screet™ 4060 Hi-sens Miniature Microphones.

David Handley, audio engineer at Presteigne Broadcast Hire, says: "We’re finding that more of our clients are demanding the highest quality mics to match the best quality radio packs, so much so that we’ve had to increase our stock of d:screet™ 4060s to over 100 units."

With very low noise and extremely high sensitivity, DPA microphones are perfect for situations where a clear, transparent and natural sound is required. They are capable of handling up to 154 dB peak before clipping and thanks to their linear response and large dynamic range, they deliver consistently great sound, no matter the application. Their tiny size also makes them ideal as lavalier, lapel or tie clip microphones - or they can be hidden in costumes where they are virtually impossible for viewers to detect.

d:screet™ Miniature Microphones have always been robust, but recent upgrades by DPA to their cabling have made them even more durable and able to withstand the rigours of a live or studio broadcast environment. This refinement has proved very popular with customers, including top broadcast rental companies such as VME.

“No one questions the sound quality of a DPA, but there have been some concerns about durability, which these upgrades have put to bed”, says VME Director Dion Davie. “We supply equipment to all major broadcasters, particularly for sporting events which can be challenging environments, but the d:screet™ mics now cope admirably with everything that’s thrown at them – no brainer!”

Davie’s views are shared by Ian Smith, sound engineer for CTV Outside Broadcast, a company that specialises in major outdoor sporting events such as the Open Golf championship.

“Sport presenters can get pretty dynamic, and DPA’s d:screet™ Miniature Microphones seem to take everything in their stride, including their sometimes abrupt handling in the studio,” he says “Our clients are very reliant on them working trouble-free and we have found the new reinforced cables to be totally reliable."

Mike Hayes, Director of Manchester-based broadcast rental company FAC365, believes DPA should be praised for the recent refinements it has made to its d:screet™ range.

"The d:screet™ 4060 miniatures have always delivered the best sound and extremely high SPL capabilities,” he says, “and now with their improved durability they are rapidly becoming the default choice for Sound Supervisors across the industry."

Tim Rowden, Head of Audio at outdoor sporting events specialist Arena Outside Broadcast, agrees.

“DPA have continuously appraised areas for improvement in their products and have spent time and resources into eliminating any weaknesses,” he says. “The 4060 miniatures have always delivered the best sound, and now with their improved durability they have become the obvious choice.”

Freelance Sound Supervisor Andy James, who is regularly employed by the BBC to work on its sports programmes, says d:screet™ 4060s are an obvious choice for OB studio work.

“Double mic’ing works perfectly with the new lapel clips, and the improved Microdot connector is reassuringly solid,” he says. “When levels in a stadium dictate the use of a headset, I use DPA’s d:fine™ 66 Omnidirectional Headset Microphones, which are comfortable, reliable and sound great.”

For some broadcast customers, the versatility of DPA’s d:screet™ 4060 microphone is another plus factor.

Jason Watts, Sound Supervisor for SKY Cricket that handles all of the cricket coverage for SKY Sports, says: "d:screet™ 4060’s are my first choice for miniature lapel type mics; they sound great, look neat and have a high output which is beneficial for us. We even use them as stump effects mics because they can handle high SPLs.”

While Sound Network has been working hard to introduce many new customers to d:screet™ 4060 mics, the number of microphones switched over also highlighted the trust top broadcast companies now place in the DPA Microphones brand.

One such customer was Stew Chaney, Managing Director of Plus 4 Audio, a broadcast rental company that supplies Studio TV shows for broadcasters such as ITV and BBC. The company also specialises in ‘live' TV shows with a PA and studio audience.

“We have been using DPA d:screet™ 4060 mics as our lavalier option for years now,” Chaney says. “They offer the best sound quality on the market and provide excellent levels of PA gain before feedback in a live situation. We were very happy to add more to our stock during the trade in.”

